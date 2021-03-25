US U23 and Mexico play for first place in Olympic qualifying group





The United States and Mexico renew their rivalry, this time at the Under-23 level in a CONCACAF Olympic qualifier that will decide where the two countries end up in Group A and help determine the opponent for the half. -final of each nation. Both teams have the maximum six points in two games and are guaranteed a spot in the final four, with the two semi-final winners going on to make the Tokyo games later this year.

The winner of Group A between the United States and Mexico will face the vice-champion of Group B (Honduras, Canada, El Salvador or Haiti), while the runner-up will play the winner of Group B. Finally, in case of two teams ending at the points level, the tiebreakers are the goal differential, then the goals scored.

Follow all the action in Guadalajara on our LIVE blog, which features analysis, social feedback, and contributions from various ESPN talent.

Please refresh the page for the latest updates.

– WATCH: Futbol Americas on ESPN + – Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN + (US only)

61 MINS: Triple sous for the United States. Jesus Ferreira even arrives on a red card. He will have to be careful to avoid being suspended for the semi-final.

61 ‘| Triple replacement for the USA: Jonathan Lewis Johnny Cardoso Sebastian Soto Jess Ferreira Jackson Yueill Andrs Perea

0-1

US Soccer YNT (@USYNT) March 25, 2021

59 MINS: Antuna sets up dangerous Jose Macias up close, but Chivas’ man skis a golden chance for Mexico. Another let go for the USYNT.

58 MINS: LUCK. Perhaps the best time for the United States all night long, as Sebastian Saucedo’s shot is blocked by Gilbert Sepulveda. American players appeal for a handball but it is not cheap. Johnny starts from his knees in the next corner, but is picked up by Jurado. First shot on target of the night for the United States

56 MINS: Antuna takes the upper hand again over an American full-back, this time Aaron Herrera, which gives Alvardo a chance. Henry Kessler’s brave block thwarts the effort. Mexico pushes for a second now.

53 MINS: The United States finally burst into Mexico’s half of the field, but despite his best protests, Johnny does not receive a corner from the referee. Good job from Soto to start the move.

46 MINS: We’re back in class, as Mexico picks up where it left off and rushes into half of the United States.

10:42 p.m. ET: Here are Jeff’s biggest takeaways from the first 45 minutes

1. It’s hard to see where the creativity will come from tonight, especially with Kreis protecting guys like Jesus Ferreira on yellow cards.

2. Defensively, the United States improved as the half-time progressed. Pineda in particular looks a lot sharper than he did in the group opener against Costa Rica.

3. For all the talk about Johnny Cardoso having attacking skills, he hasn’t shown it internationally yet.

10:31 p.m. ET: More analysis on the end of Mexico goal …

Objective Mexico. Antuna punishes a gift from Soto and shoots him in front of Ochoa. The #USMNT U-23s were so close to halftime. Hard blow for the USA #usynt

Jeff Carlisle (@JeffreyCarlisle) March 25, 2021

HALF-TIME: It’s 1-0 in Mexico at the break, as Antuna’s strike in the 45th minute makes the difference.

45 MINS: GOAAALLL! Mexico strikes first just before half-time thanks to ex-Galaxy man Uriel Antuna.

#PreOlympic | #MEXUSA | 1-0 | 45 ‘

GL !!!!!!!!!!! @AntunaUriel with a shot from outside the box marks the first goal of the night !!!!!!! #FMFporNuestroFtbol | #CMOQ pic.twitter.com/JQfjIScMdQ

Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) March 25, 2021

37 MINS: The United States wins a promising free kick and Djordje Mihailovic’s dangerous ball leads to a scrum in the box. Mexican goalkeeper Luis Malagon awkwardly lands on his wrist and appears to have suffered a serious injury. He is stretched and Sebastian Jurado will replace him.

28 MINS: A huge drop for the United States! Mauricio Pineda delivers a brilliant and saving tackle to deny Alejandro Mayorga, who seemed to be clear on goal after knocking down American right-back Julian Araujo. Aruajo, the most relieved man in the field. It remains 0-0.

23 MINS: Mexico are starting to capture their momentum here, as Ochoa makes a comfortable first save, before ex-LA Galaxy striker Uriel Antuna shines well with a daisy cutter.

20 MINS: If the United States were to qualify, what could a dream eleven of eligible players look like? While understanding that many of these players would not be released by their clubs, here is the dream XI of our Jeff Carlisle:

GK David Ochoa; LB Antonee Robinson, CB Mark McKenzie, CB Chris Richards, RB Sergino Dest; MF Yunus Musah, MF Tyler Adams, MF Weston McKennie; FW Giovanni Reyna, FW Josh Sargent, FW Christian Pulisic

Now it’s a team on paper that would feature as a major contender for a medal.

16 MINS: The third turn of the night in Mexico gives no final product, as Vasquez heads safely towards Ochoa.

13 MINS: Guadalajara gets physical as both teams threw tough challenges at the start. Amen, Janusz.

It’s the United States versus Mexico, so it’s still important. #USYNT

Janusz Michallik (@JanuszMichallik) March 25, 2021

9 MINS: Another corner for Mexico, which Roberto Alvarado takes. Goalkeeper David Ochoa seemed to misjudge Alvarado’s cross-stealing lightly, but is holding on to avoid further danger.

7 MINS: After initially being pushed back by Mexico, the United States started to gain a foothold in this game, first winning a corner and now a free kick in the opposing half.

3 MINS: And Mexico wins the first corner of the match … which after a partial clearance results in a long distance training of Johan Vsquez which sparkles widely.

9:40 p.m. ET: AND WE ARE IN THE COURSE OF GUADALAJARA!

9:17 p.m. ET: Are you ready for the United States vs. Mexico? Midfielder Andres Perea certainly looks excited for his first glimpse into CONCACAF’s biggest rivalry …

# tokyo2020

Andrs Perea (@ andresperea06) March 24, 2021

9:02 PM ET: And the El Tri roster is out … Sebastian Cordova of Club America, the tournament’s top scorer with four goals, starts off the bench for Sunday’s semi-final.

#PreOlympic

This is the starting eleven for tonight’s game !!!

Let’s go guys !!! # CMOQ | #FMFporNuestroFtbol pic.twitter.com/Y4K67FJSd3

Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) March 25, 2021

8:56 PM ET: In case you missed it … could some of USMNT’s top young stars play in Tokyo if the US qualifies? Christian Pulisic, for his part, said he would appreciate the opportunity to represent the Stars and Stripes this summer.

“It’s something I thought about and wanted to play,” Pulisic said on a Zoom call with reporters about participating in the Olympics. “Obviously I can’t control what’s going on. What’s best for me right now and what’s best for the team right now, obviously I can’t say. . But it’s something I would love to play in. “

8:37 p.m. ET: The USYNT starting XI are out and Jason Kreis made six changes with Julian Araujo, Henry Kessler, Sebastian Saucedo, Andres Perea and Hassani Dotson the only vestige of Sunday’s 4-0 victory over the Republic Dominican.

Almost show time

Your U-23 #USMNT for tonight’s @Concacaf Clsico! pic.twitter.com/XSLYBBLTqN

US Soccer YNT (@USYNT) March 25, 2021

8:24 PM ET: You know the old adage “Look good, play good”. Mexico is expected to launch its new Rosa Mexicano jerseys.

#PreOlympic

It’s time to wear our brand new jersey !!!

Rosa Mexicano is coming tonight !!! # CMOQ | #FMFporNuestroMxico pic.twitter.com/BbqoI8tmZu

Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) March 24, 2021

8:00 PM ET: It’s the day, as we are now less than an hour and a half to kick off between the USMNT Under-23s and Mexico in the CONCACAF Olympic Qualifiers! Remember to keep it locked in here throughout the evening as we follow this crucial Group A decision maker as both sides try to come one step closer to secure a spot at this summer’s Tokyo games.







