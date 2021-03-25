UK meat producers are concerned about losing one-fifth of exports after Brexit





UK meat producers are facing additional long-term transaction costs of up to £120 million per year and losses of at least one-fifth of total export trade due to requirements for shipments to the EU after Brexit, the industry warns.

“The systematic weakness of the current export system [and] “The red tape like a pile of” made members anticipate a permanent loss of foreign trade, the British Meat Processors Association said.

Since the UK withdrew from the EU single market at the end of December, “teeth problems” such as paperwork mistakes and various interpretations of new rules have affected exports, he said, but permanent new barriers to trade are also significant.

This includes the high cost of authentication and the lack of an electronic tracking and authentication network, which makes the system rely on a large amount of printed papers.

“It’s almost unimaginable that one of the world’s most sophisticated, timely fresh food supply chains in 2021 should effectively go back to the 1970s.”

According to a survey of member companies, the industry expects additional transaction costs to be between 90 and 120 million pounds per year, while most companies expect at least 20% of their total export business to be permanently lost, and some companies Praised that number highly. 50%. The EU makes up the majority of UK meat sold abroad. In 2019, global exports amounted to £2.1 billion and imports amounted to £6.6 billion.

A delay in transportation of up to three days reduces the shelf life and value of exported meat, while the lack of veterinarians to process health certificates, BMPA said. It requires government-run veterinary testing services, electronic certification systems, and veterinary contracts with the EU the same as New Zealand or Switzerland to reduce the impact of the new trade barriers.

Chief executive Nick Allen said the move would require EU cooperation in a period of unstable relations after Brexit. “The current climate doesn’t help classify these things,” he said.

The £8 billion UK meat trade has developed to send certain meats to European countries with the highest demand, Allen said.

He said meat exports to the EU have recovered to 70-80% of pre-Brexit levels by volume, but profits will be disproportionately affected by the impact of the new rules for profitable mixes of packaged meat cuts.

A large UK meat processor, which previously had revenues from £10 million to £11 million per year, said it faced additional shipping and certification costs of £3 million per year. On the other hand, smaller processors were affected even worse.

The government said that exports to the EU earlier this year were inevitably lower than last year due to Covid blockades across Europe and “unique” combinations of companies adapting to new trade relations.

The Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said it is developing an electronic system to speed up documentation using the existing health certificate and animal product import system.

The problems facing the meat industry emerged when the Senate EU Commission issued a report on EU-UK trade deals that warned that it is “much less than the ambitions of frictionless trade”.

Food exporters have been hit hard by the new bureaucracy, the report said. The company could do better with paperwork, but warned that checks could be a “permanent barrier to trading animal and plant products.”

The Commission urged the government to cooperate with the EU to reduce the burden on businesses, but acknowledged that the UK government’s decision not to follow EU regulations on animal and plant products would limit the scope of the new deal.

The report highlights the challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) incapable of handling new paperwork arising from the so-called “rules of origin” that determine whether multiple VAT schemes and products can access a single EU market without tariffs.

