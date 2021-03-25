North Korea launched two ballistic missiles at US, Japanese officials say





WASHINGTON North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan on Thursday, a US official and the Japanese prime minister said.

A U.S. official told NBC News on Wednesday evening, Washington time, that they were likely short-range ballistic missiles. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters the projectiles were ballistic missiles and the action marked the first such provocation in a year.

The test “threatens the peace and security of the region and our nation. It is also contrary to the UN resolution,” he said. “We are strictly and firmly protesting against this launch.”

He added: “The government understands that the missile landed outside our exclusive economic zone, this has been confirmed, but we will have to remain vigilant. We have convened the National Security Council to assess the situation and are working with the states. -United South Korea to protect the lives and peaceful livelihoods of our citizens. “

In a statement, a spokesman for the American Indo-Pacific Command confirmed that the United States was “aware of the North Korean missile launches this morning in the East Sea.”

“We will continue to monitor the situation and will consult closely with our allies and partners.” This activity highlights the threat that North Korea’s illicit weapons program poses to its neighbors and the international community. The United States’ commitment to defend the Republic of Korea and Japan remains unmoved, ”said spokesperson, Navy Captain Mike Kafka.

In an SMS statement, the South Korean Chiefs of Staff’s office said the projectiles were coming from the area of ​​South Hamgyong Province towards the East Sea.

“The South Korean military has stepped up surveillance and security measures and is preparing full military readiness while maintaining close cooperation with the United States,” the joint chiefs office added. He said South Korea and US intelligence agencies were working on “detailed analysis to gain additional information.”

News of the launch came a day after it was reported that the country had fired at least one missile over the weekend. US officials played down the action, which an official described as part of North Korea’s “familiar menu of provocations”.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong sent a wake-up call to the Biden administration in a statement last week, telling the new president not to conduct planned joint military exercises with Korea. South.

“If he wants to sleep in peace for [the] coming four years it better refrain from causing a stench in its first stage, ”she said of the United States, according to the Associated Press.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin were in South Korea last week as part of their regional tour to strengthen Asian-American alliances. Blinken lambasted Pyongyang’s history of human rights violations. He also called North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs a “threat to the region and the world.”

Senior administration officials confirmed on Tuesday that President Joe Biden’s national security adviser Jake Sullivan will meet with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts at the end of next week.

Officials described the Biden administration’s review of its North Korean policy as being in its “final stages.”

Mosheh Gains and Abigail Williams reported from Washington, Olivier Fabre from Tokyo and Dartunorro Clark from New York.

Abigail williams

Dartunorro clark

Stella Kim contributed.

