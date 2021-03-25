EU’s strengthened export rules target the UK





Brussels is targeting the UK, which has tightened rules imposing a ban on exporting vaccines, which have a higher immunization rate than the European Union. The UK far outpaced the EU in immunizations, with more than half of the adult population being vaccinated first. In the grasp of the third Covid wave, the block has managed only 12pc so far. It happens as Belgium and France tighten restrictions to curb the surge in Covid-19 cases. However, Angela Merkel in the picture above did her plans for an Easter blockade in Germany with a surprising U-turnon as the eurozone economy faces the prospect that the economic rebound will cease. When Italian authorities raided a vaccine factory in unfounded fears that the 29 million AstraZeneca jabs for developing countries were a hidden supply for the UK, Andrew Lilico said that the EU’s position on jabs was in a disastrous third wave of the continent. He says he hasn’t disguised the fact that he is facing it.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson warned that tightening border control between Britain and France is necessary “in the near future” as cases soar across the channel. In a concise dialogue with Senior Labor Congressman Yvette Cooper, who appeared on the Liaison Committee, the Prime Minister said there was a “balance to be clashed” between the dangers of Europe’s third wave and “very serious confusion. It will be caused by stricter border measures. See how many cases there are where you live.

Global trade ceases due to a ship aground in Suez

The Suez Canal can be clogged for days after a massive container ship that growls aground over one of the world’s busiest maritime trade routes. One of the largest container ships currently in service, MV Ever Given, blew its course in a sudden gust of wind and was wedged long across the canal, authorities said. Crude oil prices have skyrocketed due to supply disruptions, which incur global trade costs of $10 billion a day and require some of the world’s largest automakers to extend plant closures. Look at thisgallery of the scene.

Zara Tindall gives birth to a baby on the bathroom floor.

Zara Tindall had a son named Lucas Philip Tindall. Husband Mike Tindall said that the royal baby, the teenage great-grandson of the Duke of Edinburgh, was born on the bathroom floor after the couple couldn’t go to the hospital. Meanwhile, police arrested a man on the grounds of the Holyrood House Palace, the Queen’s official residence in Edinburgh, after a bomb-handling team moved suspicious objects. On an important day of the royal news, the Duke of Sex took on another new role. This time sitting with Rupert Murdoch’s daughter-in-law for a six-month study of the think tank on “information impairment.” New role.

At a Glance: Coronavirus Evening Briefing Also in the News: Another Headline of the Day

John Lewis | Eight John Lewis department stores will no longer be reopening, and retailers have endangered 1,465 jobs, another hit on High Street. Heathrow and St Pancras’ herbal shop. Map view of all store closure sites.

Worldwide: Australian flood kills 2 people

The bodies of two men were found in a car in a flood in Australia today. In recent days, he died for the first time in connection with the harsh weather that flooded his home, swept cattle, and blocked the entire village. More than 40,000 people were forced to leave their homes as heavy rain caused a dangerous flash flood and authorities ordered new evacuation for residents in western Sydney.

Wednesday interview

‘Murray Walker knew he was dying the last time we spoke’

