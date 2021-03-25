US Phase III Primary Analysis of AZD1222 Confirms Safety and Effectiveness





WILMINGTON, Delinquency – (BUSINESS WIRE) – High-level positive results from the primary analysis of the phase III trial of AZD1222 in the United States confirmed the efficacy of the vaccine according to the pre-specified interim analysis announced on Monday March 22, 2021.

These results were presented to the independent data security oversight committee. The primary assay is pre-specified in the protocol and will serve as the basis for a regulatory submission for emergency use authorization to the United States Food and Drug Administration in the coming weeks.

This primary efficacy analysis included the accumulation of 190 symptomatic cases of COVID-19 among the 32,449 trial participants, 49 more cases than the previously announced interim analysis. Participants were randomized in a 2: 1 ratio between the vaccine group and the placebo group.

The primary endpoint, the vaccine’s efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 was 76% (confidence interval (CI): 68% to 82%) occurring 15 days or more after receiving two doses given at four weeks apart. In addition, results were comparable between age groups, with vaccine efficacy of 85% (CI: 58% to 95%) in adults 65 years of age and older. A key secondary endpoint, prevention of serious or critical illness and hospitalization, has been shown to be 100% effective. There were eight cases of severe COVID-19 seen in the primary analysis with all of these cases in the placebo group.

The vaccine was well tolerated and no vaccine-related safety issues were identified.

Mene Pangalos, Executive Vice President, R&D BioPharmaceuticals, said: The primary analysis is consistent with our previously published interim analysis and confirms that our COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in adults, including those aged 65 and over . We look forward to filing our regulatory submission for emergency use authorization in the United States and preparing for the deployment of millions of doses across America.

There were 190 cases in the primary analysis. There are another 14 possible or probable cases to judge, so the total number of cases and the point estimate may fluctuate slightly.

AstraZeneca will also submit the main analysis for peer-reviewed publication in the coming weeks.

D8110C00001

The US Phase III trial, called D8110C00001, was led by AstraZeneca and funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), which is part of the office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) at US Department of Health and Human. Services (HHS) in conjunction with the Department of Defense Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) and the Army Markets Command, and the National Allergy Institute and Infectious Disease (NIAID), which is part of the US National Institutes of Health. The NIAID-backed COVID-19 Prevention Network (CoVPN) participated in the trial.

D8110C00001 is a multi, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase III trial evaluating the safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of AZD1222 compared to placebo for the prevention of COVID-19, in 32,449 participants in 88 centers test in the United States, Peru and Chile. Trial participants aged 18 or older who are in good health or have medically stable chronic illnesses and who are at increased risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19 were randomized in a 2: 1 ratio to receive two intramuscular doses of either 5 x1010 AZD1222 viral particles or a saline placebo four weeks apart.

The predefined statistical analysis plan required at least 75 cases judged in the interim analysis and at least 150 cases judged in the primary analysis.

AZD1222

AZD1222 was co-invented by the University of Oxford and its spin-off company, Vaccitech. It uses a replication-deficient chimpanzee viral vector based on a weakened version of a common cold virus (adenovirus) that causes infections in chimpanzees and contains the genetic material for the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein. After vaccination, the spike surface protein is produced, causing the immune system to attack the SARS-CoV-2 virus if it later infects the body.

In May 2020, AstraZeneca received more than $ 1 billion in support from BARDA for the development, production and delivery of the vaccine under an agreement with the Joint Program Executive Office of the United States Department of Defense. for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense. The Phase III trial D8110C00001 is part of this funding agreement.

The vaccine has obtained conditional marketing authorization or emergency use in more than 70 countries on six continents, and with the emergency use list granted by the World Health Organization, it is accelerating the access route in up to 142 countries through the COVAX installation.

BARDA, ASPR, HHS

HHS strives to improve and protect the health and well-being of all Americans, by providing effective health and human services and by promoting advances in medicine, public health, and social services. ASPR’s mission is to save lives and protect Americans from 21st century health security threats. Within ASPR, BARDA invests in innovation, advanced research and development, acquisition and manufacture of medical countermeasures, vaccines, drugs, therapeutics, diagnostic tools and non-pharmaceutical products needed to address health security threats. The AstraZeneca vaccine candidate is one of six vaccines that BARDA supports in development and manufacture, and the third SARS-COVD-2 vaccine supported by BARDA is supported to complete a large Phase III trial. To learn more about BARDA’s support for the COVID-19 pandemic response, visit medicalcountermeasures.gov.

JPEO-CBRND

As part of the Department of Defense, the JPEO-CBRND protects the Joint Force by providing medical countermeasures and defense equipment against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats. The goal of the JPEO-CBRND is to enable the Joint Force to fight and win without being hampered by a CBRN environment. JPEO-CBRND facilitates the rapid response, advanced development, manufacture and acquisition of medical solutions, such as vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics, to combat CBRN and emerging threats such as COVID-19. To learn more about the JPEO-CBRNDs COVID-19 response, visit https://www.jpeocbrnd.osd.mil/coronavirus.

NIAID and the CoVPN

The CoVPN was formed by the NIAID of the United States National Institutes of Health, part of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, to respond to the global pandemic. Through CoVPN, NIAID leverages the infectious disease and community engagement expertise of its existing research networks and global partners to address the urgent need for SARS vaccines and antibodies -CoV-2. The CoVPN will work to develop and conduct studies to ensure rapid and in-depth evaluation of vaccines and antibodies for the prevention of COVID-19.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription drugs, primarily for the treatment of disease in three therapeutic areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism and respiratory and immunological. AstraZeneca operates in more than 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients around the world. For more information, visit www.astrazeneca-us.com and follow us on Twitter @AstraZenecaUS.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos