Competition watchdog team to prevent UK crowdfunding merger





A UK competition watchdog said the merger of crowdfunding firms Crowdcube and Seedrs would block the merger because it limits competition in the UK’s early markets.

In a decision released on Wednesday, the Competitive Markets Authority said the merger was “in the UK [companies] Investors suffered losses as a result of higher fees and less innovation.”

Seedrs and Crowdcube are the two largest companies in the UK crowdfunding market, delivering retail investments to early stage companies. Neither has been monetized yet.

The CMA said the two companies are “competiting closely” to win business from small and medium-sized businesses, and many of them rely on crowdfunding.

“The CMA’s initial view is that preventing mergers may be the only way to tackle this competitive problem,” the watcher said.

The final decision is made in April.

The CMA’s interim ruling came after the CMA said in a government-funded review of the fintech sector published in February that “we need to adjust our approach to this complex sector to better balance competition and growth.”

“There are cases where there is a need for more flexibility in evaluating mergers and investments in early and fast-growing markets such as fintech. So, some integration will be critical to fueling the growth UK fintech needs to become a global champion.”

At the same time, tech entrepreneurs argue that M&As can be essential to accelerating growth and increasing profitability, and many startups suffer significant losses until they reach a certain size.

Seedrs was “deep disappointed” with the CMA’s decision and “definitely [disagreed] From the point of view that this is an anti-competitive deal.”

The two companies claim to compete rather than compete with other sources of technology funding such as venture capital, angel investors, banks and private equity funds.

The CMA said the two companies dominated 90 to 100 percent of the stock crowdfunding market.

CMA quickly conducted an investigation into Crowdcube and Seedrs at the request of the two companies in November after the merger was announced in October.

At the time, regulators said they would scrutinize whether the deal would reduce the crowdfunding market for small businesses.

