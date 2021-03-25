



The promised deposit return plan for plastic bottles to reduce marine pollution will not be implemented in England, Wales and Northern Ireland until the end of 2024, the earliest six years after the government announced it as a major environmental policy.

Critics say these delays are embarrassing and not a sign of the government pledged to tackle the plastic pollution problem.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow announced a second consultation on the Deposit Return Plan (DRS) on Wednesday. The document stated that such a plan would not be introduced until the end of 2024, more than a year after the initiative’s original deadline and the next general election in May of that year.

The new consultation document says that while ministers are still committed to their deposit return plans, Covid-19 has disrupted the economy and society in unimaginable ways, with many reevaluating values, decisions and priorities immediately and in the long run.

Based on this, the second consultation builds on the first consultation and provides an opportunity to further explore what is the ongoing interest in deposit return plans in the context of post-Covid.

DRS, first announced in 2018 by then-environment minister Michael Gove, has reduced the waste polluting land and sea by returning small amounts of cash to consumers returning bottles and cans. With years of campaigning and Gove’s warnings, we have been warned that it is absolutely critical to act now to combat this threat and contain millions of plastic bottles that are not being recycled.

The 2019 government declaration was to introduce a deposit return plan to encourage people to recycle plastic and glass, and the first consultations received a high level of support for the plan.

However, after years of discussion and the participation of the Minister, a new consultation document issued by the Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs showed that a decision on what kind of deposit plan should be put in place has not been made.

Options include an all-in-one deposit return plan for all plastic bottles, glass bottles and aluminum beverage cans, as well as plans that include only containers purchased and used at takeout.

Across the UK, consumers use about 13 billion plastic soda bottles. Only 7.5 billion are recycled. The remaining 5.5 billion will be landfilled, garbage disposed or incinerated. The schemes introduced include PET plastic bottles, glass bottles, and steel and aluminum cans.

The Scottish government plans to start all deposit return plans in July next year.

Pow told the Environmental Audit Committee on Wednesday that the DRS is critical to building a fully circular economy that we have been discussing for a long time.

One of the really important aspects of it is reducing waste.

The government advocated this delay and said: We believe this amendment presents a realistic but equally ambitious timeline for implementing a complex but incredibly important policy in the most effective way possible.

But Greenpeace political activist Sam Chetan-Welsh said: It’s embarrassing that it took more than seven years for other countries to introduce decades-long sick-back plans.

This is not a government action taking the plastic pollution problem seriously and it is not a world leader. The added delay means billions of plastic and glass bottles and cans will be thrown away or burned. This is asking our rivers, seas, and wildlife to extend beyond what they can afford.

