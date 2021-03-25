Asian stocks rush on tech issues in China, some cyclical stocks bought





TOKYO / WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Asian stocks rebounded between gains and losses on Thursday as Chinese tech stocks sold off amid fears of their delisting from U.S. stock exchanges and fears of a semiconductor shortage have rocked some investors.

FILE PHOTO: A man is reflected on a stock quote board in Tokyo, Japan, February 26, 2021. REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon

The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan fell 0.07%. The index is set to erase all of the gains it has made so far this year.

Hong Kong .HSI shares fell sharply on the open but then erased losses to trade up to 0.16%. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Xiaomi Corp and Tencent Holdings Ltd all traded lower. Stocks in China rose 0.28%.

Elsewhere, Japanese stocks rose 1.33% and Australian stocks rose 0.17% as bargain hunters bought stocks of consumer goods, real estate and financial companies.

US equity futures rose 0.28%. Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.21%, German DAX futures fell 0.1% and FTSE futures fell 0.07%.

The US securities regulator is introducing measures that would kick foreign companies off US stock exchanges if they fail to comply with US auditing standards, and force them to disclose any government affiliations – measures widely expected to hit Chinese companies.

In addition, concerns about prolonged economic lockdowns in Europe, disruptions in the distribution of coronavirus vaccines and potential US tax hikes have also weighed on investor sentiment.

The rise in interest rates, the uncertainty of fiscal policy, and concerns about inflation remain at the heart of investors’ concerns. However, neither of these themes speaks to the growing appetite for risk, said Peter Kenny of Kennys Commentary LLC and Strategic Board Solutions LLC in Denver.

We find that the significant gains of the last few years have underperformed the market in general.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.01%, the Nasdaq Composite fell 2.01%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.55% as optimistic comments from the Chairman of the Federal Reserve American Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen have failed to facilitate profit-taking in the tech sector.

The MSCI indicator of stocks across the world rose 0.06%.

U.S. crude fell 1.81% to $ 60.07 a barrel and Brent fell 1.46% to $ 63.45 a barrel, giving back some of the gains made in previous days after the grounding of one of the world’s largest container ships in the Suez Canal, blocking a vital shipping lane.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields hit 1.6209%, supported by positive data from the US manufacturing sector.

Investors focused on the 10-year Treasury yield, wondering if there was room for long-term interest rates, said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

We know the economy is about to start really picking up steam in the second quarter, Kelly said. But we haven’t seen that acceleration yet, so that’s what we expected.

The dollar hit a new four-month high of $ 1.1804 per euro on Thursday as extended lockdowns and concerns about the pace of vaccinations across Europe hampered the common currency.

Even Germany’s reversal of a call for a strict lockdown during the Easter period has not been able to help the euro.

Reporting by Stanley White and Katanga Johnson; Editing by Richard Pullin and Christopher Cushing

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos