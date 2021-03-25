I was scared: students say they were sacrificed in a British school | Race in education





Naomi Bar Curry was only eight years old when she realized she had no choice but to leave school. The racist harassment she has experienced since entertainment expanded, saying her classmates wore masks and smelled at the company.

I felt like an alien, an outcast. From the moment I started the reception until I left in the third grade, they said they would not leave me alone.

The Bakares story is just one of the shocking and vivid experiences of contemporary British children conveyed to the Guardian. The evidence, along with the disproportionate exclusion rates and the presence of police in minority areas, raises the question of whether there is a hidden racist epidemic in British schools.

Bakare, now 17 years old, heard that she looked like shit, and once threatened to cut off a student with a ruler cut off her arm.

I was scared of this and it was unlikely that what I did would make them like me, the teenager at Essex said. I have never been able to adapt.

I often tell my teachers what’s going on, hoping they get involved, but they never did that and just let it go on. Nothing was done.

Naomi Bar Curry: I often talked about what was going on, hoping the teachers would intervene, but they never did. Photo: David Levene / The Guardian

Bakares’ experience in elementary school was more than 10 years ago, but the effectiveness is still evident. I really suffered from anxiety and anxiety because I was treated in elementary school. Racism in schools is a very big problem and not enough steps have been taken to stop it.

Schools really have to work harder so kids don’t suffer like me.

In response to the callout, many children and teens talked about racism in today’s schools.

We kept their names anonymous, but the case included a 15-year-old boy from Bradford. He was likened to Osama bin Laden and routinely called it the P-word. A 14-year-old girl from Greater Manchester said she had to force her school to move after her hijab was ripped and pushed onto the road. And before a rally to explain why a 15-year-old boy called N-word by his colleagues was considered racial slander to his same colleagues.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old Irish traveler girl attending secondary school in Sussex explained how to routinely hide her legacy after repeated racist insults.

I walk down the school hallway and some say p*key to my friends except for the one who says it on my face. Some people don’t know it’s a really racist word, she said.

I was actually going to homeschool because my mom didn’t want me to have the same bad experiences she had at school. When my mom was at school, other kids spit on her in the hallway.

Omie Dale, who explains that he was racially discriminated against at the state secondary school Stanground Academy, released an open letter detailing his experiences after George Floyds’ death last summer.

Dale, 23, of Gambian heritage, said that it only happened to her years later that the abuse she and other students received had been normalized by the school at the time.

Her letters elaborated a number of events, including depictions of an xenophobic culture against Polish and Lithuanian students, including those speaking lips and gorilla fingers, as well as a culture that accepted Islamic hatred against Muslim children.

For the first time, she said, I was incredibly conscious of my skin color and started to feel different.

But what really stands out to me right now was the names the kids were saying, calling them names, the school wasn’t doing anything about it. Just leave it that way.

Omie Dale: What really stands out to me now is that the school doesn’t do anything about it. Photo: David Levene / The Guardian

Dale recalls many of the students who are going to attend the England Defense League march. Students were eventually disallowed, but no attempt was made to understand why the school intended to attend.

There is still a willingness to try and understand why racism exists in certain schools. Ignorant attitudes are wiped out under the carpet in the hope that they will disappear, she said.

Following Dale’s letter, who left school in 2013, the Greenwood Academy Trust, which runs the Stan Ground Academy out of 37 schools, has been asked by trust CEO Wayne Nori to be an advisor to racial discrimination.

Norrie said racism and inequality were unacceptable and there was no place in the trust academy.

Since becoming CEO of Trust in 2016, we have established a joint commitment to fostering a diverse, welcoming and inclusive school community across 37 academies. Racism and inequality are unacceptable and there is no place at our academy, he said.

I am proud of the progress we have already made, but there is always more to do. Omie left school a few years before joining Trust, but since learning Omies’ experience, I’ve worked closely with her to ensure that all students and faculty are welcomed, supported, and continue to maintain a culture that provides an equal opportunity to go on. . I live a happy and successful life.

Another young woman, Appy Kokoricha (now 21), shared her experiences with hair discrimination when she was one of her students of color at Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School in Lincolnshire.

I went to all-back school, she said, with only two mixed races in a year.

Kokoricha, who usually curls her hair in the style of braiding with beads, decided to cut her hair short. She says this harmless behavior caused negative reactions from teachers.

I remember the teacher saying my new head made me look like a drug dealer.

Kokoricha said he was kicked out of class when another teacher said his hair was inappropriate. She received a piece of cloth and was asked to wear it as a head scarf to cover her hair.

Appy Kokoricha: There is a saying that I can’t even wear my hair because the discomfort to my hair is ridiculous. Photo: Jill Mead / The Guardian

Cocori Tea said she felt shame. It seemed that Id was being treated as if he had beaten his teacher. Tell them I can’t wash my hair because it’s ridiculous to offend them.

James Fuller, principal of Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School, said the school was unaware of any complaints filed or recorded incidents involving Kokoricha. He added: Kesteven and Grantham Girls School are all-inclusive girls’ grammar schools that take pride in our policies and practices, and the inclusiveness demonstrated by the positive experiences of girls attending our school.

The school has a uniform policy that sets expectations for all students. However, this allows for religious or cultural requirements in relation to the same.

See the website with our policies, including the Equality and Diversity Policy, to learn how schools promote equality and diversity in the entire school community.

A recent study by the YMCA of black and mixed-race young people found that many felt they had to change to be accepted in society. Of the respondents who asked about racism in education, 95% said they witnessed racist language in school, and 49% said they believe racism is the biggest obstacle to academic achievement.

In addition, a survey conducted exclusively for Guardian by friends, family, and tourist charities of 23 children from Gypsy, Roman, and tourist backgrounds found that 61% said they experienced racism in school, and 87% more. You replied that you have to teach a lot. Gypsy, Roman, and Traveler schools on culture and history and 43% said racism was the biggest challenge facing schools.

Penny Rabiger, co-founder and trustee of the BAMEed Network representing Black and Minority School faculty, said that racism in schools is not always obvious, but structural as well.

This includes the enforcement of seemingly simple policies, rules, or so-called norms, which act on others and exclude important and valuable elements of our school community from participating equally around the table. As we can see, the effect is deep and long lasting.

Sarah Mann, director of Friends, Families and Travelers, asked what prospects for students’ lives can be expected when students are undermined and hurt when first introduced into society due to racist harassment, lack of understanding, and an attitude they will blame. It. ?

