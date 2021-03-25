Long Covid affects most hospital patients.





Most patients treated in the hospital with Covid-19 still experience extensive symptoms after 5 months of discharge, and middle-aged women are more likely to get covid longer than the other groups.

A large study led by the University of Leicester and called Phosp-Covid analyzed 1,077 people who were discharged from hospitals across the UK and found that only 29% were fully recovered.

The rest each had an average of 9 persistent symptoms. These included muscle aches and fatigue, shortness of breath, pain, joint pain or swelling, weakness, short-term memory loss, and a wide range of “brain fog”.

Chris Brightling, professor and lead researcher of respiratory medicine at the University of Leicester, said: The most serious long-term symptoms tend to be white women, about 40-60 years old, with two or more long-term health conditions, such as asthma or diabetes.”

A second study, called Isaric, led by the University of Glasgow, followed 327 patients, of which 55% still had symptoms after a few months, with fatigue and shortness of breath being the most common. In this small group, women under 50 had the worst results in the long run.

Researchers suspect that women may be more susceptible to long-term Covid, in part because they are more susceptible to immune and inflammatory diseases than men, especially in middle age.

“Autoimmunity, where the body has an immune response to healthy cells and organs, is more common in middle-aged women,” said Professor Louise Wain of the University of Leicester, co-author of Phosp-Covid research. “This may explain why post-coronavirus syndrome is more prevalent in this group, but further investigation is needed to fully understand the process.”

Although there were many overlaps between the long Covid symptoms experienced by different individuals, the Phosp-Covid researchers were able to classify them into four “clusters” based on mental and physical health disorders.

Although scientists had few physical symptoms, they were interested in a group of people suffering from cognitive dysfunction colloquially known as brain fog. Unlike other clusters, this group was primarily male.

Patients in both studies are only a small fraction of the more than 300,000 patients in the UK who were discharged after Covid-19 treatment. The results suggest that as many as 200,000 people may experience symptoms after hospitalization that lasts for months.

Besides, people who have not been hospitalized are unknown, but there are potentially higher numbers. Estimates of people with less severe Covid-19 disease but long-term impacts range from 5% to 20%, depending in part on the symptoms involved.

Researchers hope that long-term studies such as Phosp-Covid and Isaric will help identify the best treatment for long-term Covid, which is currently a question of mostly speculation.

Anecdotal evidence suggests that the Covid-19 vaccine helps relieve symptoms in some people, but scientists say more rigorous research is needed to investigate it.

“We are at the foot of our understanding of Covid’s long-term impact,” said Chris Whitty, UK Chief Medical Officer. “This study provides useful information about the debilitating effects of Covid in some people living months after hospitalization.”

He added: “It is important to find out exactly what are the various elements of what is now called organ covid. So we can target measures to prevent and treat people suffering from long-term effects.”

