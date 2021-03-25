A first: the US Senate confirms a transgender doctor for a key position





Voting primarily along party lines, the US Senate confirmed former Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine as Assistant Nations Health Secretary on Wednesday. She is the first openly transgender federal public servant to obtain Senate confirmation.

The final vote was 52-48. Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine joined with all Democrats in supporting Levine.

Levine had been Pennsylvanias ‘senior health official since 2017 and has become the public face of states’ response to the coronavirus pandemic. She is expected to oversee health and human service offices and programs across the United States.

President Joe Biden cited Levines’ experience when he appointed her in January.

Levine will bring the consistent leadership and essential expertise we need to help people navigate this pandemic, regardless of zip code, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability, said Biden.

Transgender rights activists hailed Levines’ appointment as a historic step forward. Few transgender people have held senior positions at the federal or state level.

However, the confirmation vote came at a difficult time for the transgender rights movement as US legislatures, primarily those under Republican control, contemplate an unprecedented wave of bills targeting transgender youth.

One type of bill, introduced in at least 25 states, seeks to prohibit transgender girls and young women from participating in female school sports.

One of these measures has already been promulgated by the governor of Mississippi, Tate Reeves, and similar measures have been sent to the governors of Tennessee, Arkansas and South Dakota.

Another variety of bills, introduced in at least 17 states, seek to ban or restrict certain types of medical care for transgender youth. None of these measures has yet been finally approved.

Transgender rights issues are also a major factor in Republican opposition to the equality bill, which would extend federal civil rights protections to LGBTQ people across the U.S. The measure was passed by the Democratic-led House, but likely needs some GOP votes to win in the Senate.

Former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, president of the LGBTQ Victory Institute, alluded to these developments while welcoming the Senate vote on Levine.

At a time when hate politicians are using trans lives for their own perceived political gain, Dr. Levines’ confirmation emphasizes the contributions of trans people to our nation, said Parker, whose organization recruits and supports candidates. LGBTQ policies.

Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., Who voted no, confronted Levine about medical treatments for transgender youth, including hormone therapy and puberty inhibitors during his confirmation hearing on February 25.

Do you think minors are capable of making such an important decision as changing their gender? Paul asked.

Levine responded that transgender medicine is a very complex and nuanced field with robust research and standards of care and said she would be happy to discuss these issues with him.

In the past, Levine has claimed that hormone therapy and puberty-blocking drugs can be valuable medical tools to spare some transgender youth from mental distress and the risk of suicide.

The confirmation vote was beset by the Conservative Family Research Council, which argued that Levine, in addition to his stance on transgender medical care, had supported a variety of pro-abortion and anti-religious freedom proposals while also acting in as the Pennsylvania health secretary.

Levine is perhaps the most extreme radical ever confirmed by the Senate, ”said Travis Weber, vice-president of the council responsible for policy and government affairs.

A pediatrician and former Pennsylvania general practitioner, Levine was appointed Pennsylvanias health secretary by Democratic Governor Tom Wolf in 2017. She received confirmation from the Republican-majority Pennsylvania Senate.

However, Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican from Pennsylvania, voted against Levines’ confirmation on Wednesday.

In Pennsylvania, the pandemic has hit seniors in nursing homes disproportionately compared to other states, Toomey said. This was in part due to bad decisions and oversight from Dr. Levine and the Wolf administration.

He also said a prolonged lockdown advocated by Levine was excessive, arbitrary in nature, and had led to a slower recovery.

A graduate of Harvard and Tulane Medical School, Levine is president of the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. She has written in the past on the opioid crisis, medical marijuana, adolescent medicine, eating disorders, and LGBTQ medicine.

The praise for her accomplishments and her handling of the pandemic has coincided with a constant stream of vitriol directed at her on social media.

As reported by The Associated Press on Tuesday, Levine was among the targets of a private Facebook group called the Pittsburgh Area Police Break Room, whose participants included many current and retired police officers.

Dozens of group members have fueled days of transphobic messages about Levine for his role in statewide social distancing mandates to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Someone has to shoot this thing !! wrote a retired officer.

In January, a Pennsylvania lawmaker shared an image on Facebook poking fun at Levines’ appearance, then issued a general apology.

State Representative Jeff Pyle, a Republican, said on Facebook that he had no idea the post mocking Levine would be received as badly as it was, only tens of thousands of passionate emails assured me that was the case.

David Crary, The Associated Press

