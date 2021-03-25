



More than 2 billion announcements of Tempest, the world’s best future combat air system, to keep Britain and its allies safe

The program has already created more than 1,800 new science and technology jobs in more than 300 companies across the country.

Defense Secretary Jeremy Quin, in his keynote address at RUSI today, explained how more than 2 billion investments in the Tempest program could build a world-leading new combat aviation system in the next step.

The Integrated Review and Defense Command document outlined the critical importance of the program to global security and British prosperity, which is why the UK will invest over the next four years to move to the next step in designing and delivering next-generation systems.

With a strong global alliance and a world-class industrial base, the UK promotes international partnerships with Italy and Sweden. This work will retain and support the sector, which already generates 6 billion annually and employs more than 46,000 employees across the UK.

The sector and broader UK defense industry will be strengthened by a new defense industry and security strategy announced yesterday to help the UK maintain a competitive, innovative and world-class defense and security industry.

At the RUSIs Combat Air Power conference, Defense Secretary Jeremy Quin said:

The technologies and threats we face have been underlined as the recently published consolidation review has been underlined. In the decades that followed, people like Russia and China began to study our strengths in the air and develop our ability to not only stand against us, but also surpass us. If we fail to exceed this goal and continue at this rate, we can see that we are trapped in the sky. Public freedom cannot be taken for granted.

We have launched the next phase of the program to design and deliver Tempest and are proud to invest more than 2 billion as governments in the world’s best future combat aviation systems to keep us and us over the next four years. Be safe with us by taking advantage of the additional investments of our first-class international and industrial partners.

In his speech, the minister will explain how the West had complete freedom in the air after the 1991 Gulf War, focusing primarily on rebellion operations. He explains how this assumption can no longer be made, highlighting that advanced surface-to-air missiles and electronic attack systems developed by Russia were used in Syria, and China is constantly developing and deploying innovative systems. Faster speed. The UK has developed Tempest with the ever-intensifying threat picture in mind, ensuring a system that will keep the country and its allies safe for the rest of the century.

Richard Berthon, MOD Director of Future Combat Aviation, said:

Combat Air is very important to our contribution to the protection and global security of the UK. The integrated review shows the UK’s commitment to staying on the cutting edge of future Combat Air technology. We are working closely with industry and international partners to begin the next step in delivering the Tempest concept. This is an exciting milestone for us to seize the opportunities arising from digital design and delivery to revolutionize combat air delivery and preserve operational benefits for decades to come.

Elements of Tempest are connected and combined to provide a combat aviation system that has won battles for the rest of the 21st century. Core aircraft will likely form an element of a functional network that can include long-range weapons, space-based sensors, and crewless aircraft support.

The Minister emphasizes the importance of software as well as hardware in delivering the system, and highlights how to develop PYRAMID, an open mission system architecture, so that software can be updated more quickly. He also sets the challenge of digitizing the industry, explaining how digital environments can be used to dramatically reduce cost and time.

The UK is now beginning the conceptual and evaluation phase of designing and delivering Tempest with partners, which can accelerate your analysis and establish how your project is delivered. The program is aimed at initial operational capabilities starting in 2035 so that it can replace Typhoon over time and at the end of its service life.

