US $ 60 billion stimulus windfall heads for China

David Ni expects a strong year for his Chinese car wheel company, thanks to the $ 1.9 trillion boost President Joe Biden has just given to the US economy.

Americans flocking with $ 1,400 stimulus checks mean “demand in the United States is rampant,” said Ni, whose Nanjing-headquartered Jiangsu Siborui Import and Export Co. buys car wheels in high-end aluminum alloy from Chinese producers and sells to retailers in the US

“Citizens get money and they go shopping,” he said, predicting that his sales will increase by more than 30% this year.

The US fiscal stimulus will have huge spinoffs for the global economy, especially China, the world’s largest exporter. About $ 360 billion of the stimulus package will be spent on imports, according to Allianz SE, Chinese exports are expected to increase by $ 60 billion between 2021 and 2022 as Americans procure computers, household equipment and clothing.

But it also means higher prices for products made in China which have already started to climb and a possible worsening of tensions with the United States over trade imbalances.

Boom export continues

Chinese shipments set to increase again this year

Source: General Administration of Customs of China, Bloomberg surveys

While neighbors of the United States, Canada and Mexico, will see the biggest impact relative to the size of their economies, the stimulus package could increase China’s gross domestic product by 0.5% in the year. over the next year, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. Bloomberg Economics estimates that a 1% increase in US demand adds about 0.08% to Chinese GDP.

That means the economy could grow 9% this year, according to UBS AG, which raised its forecast for Chinese export growth in 2021 to 16%, from 3.6% last year. The surge in exports would give companies leeway to increase capacity, allowing China to maintain high levels of investment even as government spending on infrastructure slows, according to Chinese chief economist Wang Tao.

Bloomberg Economics’ Chang Shu also improved his growth forecast for this year, forecasting a 9.3% expansion from 8.2% previously. The low base in 2020, the momentum of the recovery, a more moderate-than-expected budget pullback and firmer global demand “point to a strong recovery,” she said in a report. The government’s official GDP growth target for this year is “above 6%”.

Along with stimulating growth, there is the threat of inflation. The United States is already concerned that the recovery and economic rebound expected this year could lead to faster inflation there, with Treasury yields rising in recent weeks. An increase in imports from China combined with the recent rebound in Chinese factory prices means that American consumers may soon be paying more for their products as well.

Read more: Producer prices in China rise, adding to global inflation risks

Ni said Chinese wheel producers were raising prices due to near-record shipping costs and recent increases in metals costs.

“Manufacturing in Southeast Asia has yet to recover – orders will fall on Chinese exporters,” he said. “Consumer prices in the United States inevitably increase.”

Protectionist movements

The trade boom could also mean more efforts on the part of the United States to curb imports in the longer term to ease the trade imbalance with China, which has been a source of tension in Washington for years.

“Given America’s history, it’s easy to imagine that protectionist sentiment, including on currencies, could be exacerbated,” Mark Sobel, a career former Treasury official, wrote in a commentary. last week. “Even though the widening of the current account deficit is largely in the United States, history shows that it will not stop Americans from pointing fingers.”

Stronger export growth will also slow Beijing’s efforts to rebalance the economy to make it more dependent on domestic consumption and less on industrial production. The government has said it has wanted to do this for several years, but little progress has been made and the process was actually delayed last year when consumer spending slumped.

“I don’t think relatively low domestic consumption bothers policymakers so much. It’s similar to last year, ”said Chen Long, an economist at Beijing-based consulting firm Plenum. “I don’t think there is any discussion about rebalancing at all.”

(Updates with growth upgrade from Bloomberg Economics.)

