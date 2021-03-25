People Leeward of atomic explosions renew US payment request





ALBUQUERQUE, NM In the desert northeast of Las Vegas, residents living along the Nevada-Arizona border would gather on their porches for bomb parties or ride horses in the fields to watch the U.S. government perform atomic testing during a Cold War era race. to build the country’s nuclear arsenal.

About 100 of those tests were performed above ground, and U.S. Representative Greg Stanton from Arizona testified at a Congressional subcommittee hearing on Wednesday that residents at the time were amazed at the huge clouds of orange mushrooms waving in the distance.

They had no idea. They were never told they were exposed to dangerous carcinogenic radiation, Stanton said. As a direct result of the radiation exposure resulting from these tests, thousands of Arizonans have suffered from cancer, entire families have suffered from cancer, and far too many have died.

He and others have testified as part of a new US government compensation claim following Cold War uranium mining and nuclear testing.

Lawmakers in several Western states, advocacy groups and residents have urged Congress to expand a payments program for years, and advocates say the latest move is taking on added weight as the compensation law l exposure to radiation will expire next year. Wednesday’s hearing was the first on the issue since 2018, lawyers said.

In New Mexico, about 40,000 people lived within 50 miles of military reach where the world’s first atomic bomb exploded as part of the WWII Manhattan Project, said co-founder Tina Cordova. of the Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium.

The advocacy group has been trying for years to raise awareness of the lingering effects of nuclear fallout around the Trinity site. She told the committee that the bomb, being the first, was ineffective and sent a fireball of plutonium into the atmosphere.

For days, radioactive ash fell from the sky and settled all over the ground, in water, in the air, on plants and on the skin of all living things. It was a massive public health disaster, Cordova testified.

Rural residents who lived off the land were never told about the test or warned of potential dangers, she said.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez testified about the environmental and health effects of decades of uranium mining on tribal lands. He said more than 30 million tonnes of ore had been mined from Navajo lands to support US nuclear activities, with many Navajo working in the mines unaware of the dangers.

He also reported a massive spill in 1979 that spat out radioactive tailings and sewage on tribal lands in the Church Rock area of ​​western New Mexico.

A multibillion-dollar defense spending program approved last year included an apology to New Mexico, Nevada, Utah and other states affected by radiation from nuclear testing over decades, but no action has been taken on legislation to modify and expand the compensation program.

U.S. Senator Ben Ray Lujn of New Mexico, who sponsored the Broadening the Agenda bill when he was in the House, recalled how a Navajo woman previously asked lawmakers if they expected people to be exposed radiation die. would disappear.

It’s just not correct, said Lujn, pointing to members of the Navajo nation as well as leeward people from New Mexico, Idaho, Colorado, Montana, Nevada, Utah. and Guam which are not eligible for payments. These people deserve justice.

The compensation program covers workers who fell ill due to radiation hazards in their work and some of those who lived downwind of the Nevada test site, where the federal government has conducted several hundred tests of nuclear explosives in four decades. Excluded are residents near the Trinity site in New Mexico, others who were downwind in Nevada and Arizona, miners who worked in the industry after 1971, veterans who cleaned up radioactive waste in the Marshall Islands and others.

The program has paid out nearly $ 2.5 billion on more than 37,000 claims since 1990. If Congress does not renew the program, no further claims can be filed after July 2022.

Congressional analysts and others were unable to answer questions from the committee about the potential number of new applications that could be filed if eligibility was expanded.

U.S. Representative Hank Johnson, a Democrat from Georgia, said payments so far have been a paltry sum compared to the half a billion dollars the country expects to spend to keep its nuclear arsenal going. of the next decade.

