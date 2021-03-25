Yellen sees US borrowing line, opens door for tax hike





WASHINGTON Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen believes the U.S. government has more borrowing room, but said higher taxes would likely be needed in the long run to fund future spending increases.

Yellen appeared before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday, with the Biden administration considering up to $ 3 trillion in additional spending on infrastructure, green energy and education. This Build Better plan would follow the $ 1.9 trillion economic relief plan approved earlier this month.

Yellen said her take on borrowing had changed since 2017, when she expressed concerns about a federal debt equivalent to about 75% of the output of the U.S. economy at the time. This ratio has since risen slightly above 100%.

Responding to a question from Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., Yellen said the persistently low interest rate had changed his perspective on federal debt. Lowering rates made it easier for the federal government to cover interest charges on the debt, she said. In fact, government interest payments as a proportion of the economy have been unchanged since 2007, when debt was only 35% of output, Yellen said.

I think it’s a more meaningful measure of the debt burden on society and on federal finances, she said. And so I think we have more fiscal space, but that certainly doesn’t mean everything goes.

Yellen said she was backing borrowing to fund the $ 1.9 trillion aid package because it was temporary spending in response to a crisis.

But in the longer term, we need to increase revenues to support ongoing spending, she said.

The Biden administration is considering raising the corporate tax rate to 28%, from the current 21%, after the Trump administration reduced it to 35%. Tax increases on high-income Americans are also being considered.

Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testified for a second day before a Congressional panel on Wednesday, as part of Congressional oversight of the $ 2 trillion emergency aid program of the last year.

Powell reiterated that the recent jump in the 10-year Treasury yield, which fell from less than 1% at the start of the year to 1.6% on Wednesday, was mostly a sign of confidence among investors in the improvement of the economy.

It has been an orderly process, he said. I would be concerned if this was not an orderly process or if rates rose enough to limit borrowing and spending and slow the economy.

Asked by Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Yellen said Congress should allocate more money to the IRS so that the tax collection agency can reduce tax evasion. The amount of uncollected taxes is called the tax gap and the issue received more attention this week after the publication of a study showing that the richest 1% of Americans could protect up to 20% of their tax income.

The tax gap is huge, Yellen said, and I think we would have a fairer tax system and collect more tax revenue without needing to increase (tax) rates if we provided the resources for the IRS. correctly.

