Mercy Chefs deploys to US-Mexico border to serve meals to refugees and government officials

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Portsmouth-based Mercy Chefs has deployed to South Texas to serve thousands of hot meals each week to refugees and government officials at a respite center on the US-Mexico border .

Mercy Chefs, a disaster relief and humanitarian aid organization that serves professionally prepared meals to victims, has deployed to McAllen, Texas.

Meals will be served at a respite center where essential items are given to travelers and their families as they are treated, Mercy Chefs wrote in a press release Wednesday.

They will serve meals through a partnership with the First United Methodist Church and Catholic Charities in the Rio Grande Valley.

While in Texas, Mercy Chefs will also prepare packed lunches for travelers to take on buses, as well as meal services for U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and local law enforcement, state and federal.

Mercy Chefs will be at McAllen for several months and hopes to find a way to establish a permanent presence in this area.

Our mission is to feed the people we all love and serve all, said Gary LeBlanc, Founder of Mercy Chefs. We are honored to have the opportunity to share a moment of comfort and meaningful connection with individuals and families upon their arrival in the United States. It is much more than a meal. We reach people at the end of one journey and the start of another, all waiting for the opportunity to lead better lives. We feel blessed to be at McAllen to serve hope in the form of a good meal.

