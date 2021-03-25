Boohoo Partners with Hundreds of British Manufacturers After Critical Review | Buhoo





Boohoo released a full list of British apparel manufacturers they work with after breaking ties with hundreds of companies following a terrible review of their supply chain last year.

The group is currently working with 78 suppliers in the UK. According to Alison Levitt QC’s review, this fast fashion retailer was working with up to 500 UK suppliers when it included subcontractors. The review concluded that there was an epidemic problem at the Leicester plant in the supply chain, including the minimum wage and life-threatening fire risk.

Boohoo is currently banning subcontracting from major suppliers, so some reductions are the result of outsourced work in-house. However, 78 approved manufacturers operate only at 100 sites.

Analysts at Jefferies say the list represents a drastic consolidation that will help provide better oversight of how clothing is made, a critical step in regaining confidence in the business.

Boohoo said the decline in suppliers will strengthen oversight and ownership and provide greater protection for workers.

Sir Brian Leveson, a retired judge appointed by Boohoo to oversee supply chain overhauls, thought Boohoo was making very real progress, but warned that there is a way to make sure that the changes currently applied are in business as usual. .

In a second progress report released on Thursday, he praised better monitoring of factory workers, including a fingerprint identification system and new contracts that included overtime pay, but expressed concern over some factory workers signing zero-hour contracts. I did.

Leveson said Boohoo is responsibly exiting factories that do not meet the new standards while respecting the existing contract. The decision was made after most of the suppliers have had at least two independent audits in the past 8 months.

Former Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Tim Godwin interviewed people who exercise considerable control over their activities to investigate the vendor’s corporate structure and eliminate companies led by disqualified directors.

Leveson said the lack of regulatory oversight for disqualified directors made Godwins’ work difficult. He said the records were in poor condition and at best there was little policing, making it difficult to get absolute clarity about the existence of disqualification.

Boohoo says he is committed to UK manufacturing and has continued to order the same amount of goods from Leicester, despite reducing the number of suppliers.

John Lyttle, Boohoo’s Chief Executive Officer, said: We have faced the challenges of the past and are now driving positive change in the industry. We want to do our part in rebuilding Leicester’s vibrant manufacturing base. It offers good employment and great prospects for workers and industry in Leicester as a whole.

The company currently wants to avoid overordering of suppliers that can outsource work to unchecked subcontractors, using technology that advises purchasing teams when suppliers reach their capabilities. In addition, the new system allows you to place orders only to approved suppliers who currently have an audit record.

