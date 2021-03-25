US to blacklist two Myanmar military-linked conglomerates business and economy news





The United States plans to impose sanctions on two conglomerates controlled by the Myanmars army in the wake of the February 1 coup and a deadly crackdown, two sources familiar with the matter told the news agency. Reuters press.

The US Treasury Department’s decision to blacklist the Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC) and Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd (MEHL) and freeze all assets they hold in the United States could come as early as Thursday, the officials said. sources.

The White House National Security Council referred the inquiries to the Treasury Department, which did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Myanmars generals staged a takeover on the first day of parliament in February, arresting civilian leaders including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, whose party won elections in November. The military claimed there had been electoral fraud, but observers said there were no significant irregularities.

The coup sparked a widespread uprising and security forces responded with violence, killing at least 286 people, according to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners, an advocacy group that tracks detentions and deaths in the country. Myanmar since the coup.

Myanmars crackdown on protesters demonstrating against the February 1 coup has left at least 286 dead, according to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners. [File: Stringer/Reuters]US President Joe Biden issued an executive order on February 11 that paved the way for further sanctions against the Burmese military and its interests. The order froze around $ 1 billion in reserves that Myanmars’ central bank held at the New York Federal Reserve, which the military government had attempted to withdraw after taking power.

The United States and United Kingdom, as well as the European Union and Canada, have already imposed sanctions on high-level generals, including Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing and the Chiefs of Adult Children.

The toughening of sanctions

But apart from three gemstone companies hit by U.S. sanctions in February and the U.S. Department of Commerce’s blacklisting of conglomerate exports, the sanctions had so far not attacked U.S. trade interests. army.

The latest US actions come on top of measures he imposed after the Myanmars crackdown in 2017, which caused the exodus of more than 740,000 Rohingya, mostly Muslims, to neighboring Bangladesh.

The military controls large swathes of Myanmars economy through holding companies and their subsidiaries, with interests ranging from beer and cigarettes to telecommunications, tires, mining and real estate.

Activists have called for international sanctions to deprive the army of revenue and want governments to go further and hit the oil and gas projects which are Myanmar’s main source of funding.

Anger over Myanmars military coup last month does not appear to be abating [File: Stringer/AFP]The Ministry of Defense established MEHL in April 1990 to ensure the economic well-being of soldiers, veterans and the people of Burma, as well as to support the economic development of the state.

The company embodies the scope and breadth of military dominance over the Burmese economy, the US Embassy said in a cable in 2009 recommending sanctions on MEHL, all of its 100% -owned units, members of the council of administration and general managers. Its influence and holdings are key components of the elaborate system of patronage the regime uses to maintain power.

Analysts say the weight of military affairs remains significant, even with the democratic reforms of the past 10 years, and that the coup could be seen as an attempt to protect military wealth and interests from potential government reforms. civil.

The United Nations Fact-Finding Mission, set up in the wake of the Rohingya crackdown, detailed the military’s commercial interests in a 110-page report released in August 2019.

The report revealed the extent of the armed forces’ involvement in the economy, exposing 106 companies owned by MEHL and MEC as well as 27 closely affiliated with the domination of the military and armed forces over the natural resources of Myanmars, including jade mining.

In 2019, the NLD succeeded in ensuring civilian oversight of the General Administrative Service, which oversees major bureaucratic appointments, and also introduced changes to the Gems and Jade Law.

