AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rupture





AstraZeneca insists its COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective even after counting additional illnesses in its controversial US study, the latest in an extraordinary public break with US authorities.

In a press release late Wednesday evening, the drugmaker said it had recalculated the data from that study and found the vaccine to be 76% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19, instead of the 79 % he had reported earlier in the week.

A day earlier, an independent panel overseeing the study accused AstraZeneca of selecting data to tout the protection offered by its vaccine. The panel, in a stern letter to the company and U.S. health executives, said the company had left out some cases of COVID-19 that arose in the study, a move that could erode confidence in the science.

Some experts said the new data provided by AstraZeneca was reassuring and the information was likely strong enough for US regulators to approve the vaccine.

AstraZeneca may have been too hasty to submit the previous and incomplete interim analysis rather than wait to analyze and submit the full data set, said Julian Tang, a virologist at the University of Leicester who was not related to research. He said the updated details did not appear to be substantially different from what was released earlier this week.

Disputes over data during ongoing studies generally remain confidential, but in an unusual step, the National Institutes of Health publicly asked AstraZeneca to correct the discrepancy.

AstraZeneca was relying on the results of a predominantly American study of 32,000 people to help restore confidence in a vaccine which, although widely used in Britain, Europe and other countries, has seen a difficult deployment. Previous studies have found inconsistent data on its effectiveness, then last week fear of blood clots led some countries to temporarily withhold inoculations. Most have since restarted after the European Medicines Agency said the vaccine did not increase the overall incidence of blood clots. But he couldn’t rule out a link to some rare blood clots and issued new advice to monitor those getting vaccinated.

Now the question is whether the company’s latest calculations can end the tension. Even before the latest row, experts had expressed concern that missteps in the vaccine rollout could undermine confidence in the vaccine, which is crucial for global efforts to end the coronavirus pandemic as it is inexpensive, easy to store and a pillar of the COVAX initiative aimed at bringing vaccines to low- and middle-income countries.

Earlier Wednesday, Dr Anthony Fauci, America’s top infectious disease expert, told reporters he hoped when all the data was publicly verified by federal regulators, it would allay any hesitation caused by the conflict. He predicted it would be a good vaccine.

AstraZeneca’s latest calculations were based on 190 cases of COVID-19 that occurred during the study, 49 more than what it included earlier in the week. The vaccine appeared particularly protective against the worst outcomes, without serious illness or hospitalization among the vaccinated study volunteers, against eight severe cases among those who received dummy injections, the company said. He did not provide a breakdown of the other cases.

Some European authorities have questioned the degree of protection of the vaccine in the elderly. In the US study, it was 85% effective in volunteers 65 and older, the company said. The study did not raise any safety concerns.

The updated information confirms that our COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in adults, including those aged 65 and over, AstraZeneca Chief Research Officer Mene Pangalos said in a statement. He said the company looks forward to “the deployment of millions of doses across America.”

The study is not complete, so additional cases of COVID-19 may still accumulate. AstraZeneca has warned that 14 other possible cases are already under review and that could lead to further data changes.

The company intends to seek Food and Drug Administration clearance for the vaccine in a few weeks. The FDA will publicly discuss all of the evidence with its external advisers before making a decision.

Stephen Evans, a vaccine expert at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said it was difficult to understand why the dispute between AstraZeneca and US officials was spreading among the public.

Given the details given here, it seems unnecessary to have raised concerns in public, he said. The results fluctuate as the data accumulates… what matters will be the FDA’s assessment and this will be based on careful review of complete data and not press releases. He said any vaccine with an efficacy rate greater than 60% is helpful.

He said it was not clear why there was a breakdown in relations between AstraZeneca and the independent US data experts overseeing the trial and feared it could undermine confidence in the vaccine.

This vaccine is so important to global health, and disputes don’t promote global health, he said. At least in the short term, (it) will undermine confidence both in the United States and, more importantly, in the rest of the world.

Associated Press medical editor Maria Cheng contributed to this report from London.

The Associated Press’s Department of Health and Science receives support from the Department of Scientific Education at the Howard Hughes Institutes of Medicine. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

