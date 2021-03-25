Smart highway technology can miss 15% of vulnerable drivers.





The $400 million (291.62m) acquisition of an image-sharing library proposed by Facebook could harm a rival social media company raised by Giphy, a UK rival watcher found.

The Competitive Markets Authority (CMA) began investigating the acquisition in June. On Thursday, the CMA upgraded the probe to phase 2, claiming that the deal could create anti-competitive issues.

In a statement, the CMA said that Giphy competed with Facebook outside the UK in digital advertising through paid partnerships such as Pepsi and Dunkin’ Donuts. In addition, Giphy said it plans to expand its digital advertising partnership to other countries, including the UK.

The CMA said, “If Giphy and Facebook continue to merge, Giphy will lose potential competition in this market due to low incentives for digital extensions.”

The watchdog said it would be “especially concerned” given Facebook’s existing marker share in digital advertising.

We also found that such deals could be difficult to compete with social media platforms because Giphy could stop offering GIFs to other companies or, on worse terms, do so.

Andrea Gomes da Silva, Managing Director of Markets and Mergers, said it is not limited to what an important platform can offer.

“As the UK’s competitive authority, it is our responsibility to keep the market competitive,” she said.

“It’s important to make sure that Facebook, a giant and powerful big tech company, doesn’t use its strong market position to curb competition.

“If the company fails to address our concerns, we will begin a more in-depth review to ensure that consumers and businesses do not lose money.”

Both Facebook and Giphy were given 5 days to provide suggestions to address the CMA’s problem.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos