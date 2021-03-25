U.S. refugee program faces challenges to rebuildExBulletin





The Mulema family fled the Central African Republic, spent years in a refugee camp, and were eventually resettled in Newark, Del., By Jewish Family Services.

Among the most daunting challenges President Biden will face in the coming year will be achieving his goal of admitting 10 times as many refugees as 125,000 than former President Donald Trump allowed to enter the United States. Last year. During his presidency, Trump ordered drastic cuts to the U.S. refugee program.

“It will take time to rebuild what has been so badly damaged,” Biden said in a speech at the State Department last month, “but that is precisely what we are going to do.”

Among those who doubt that Biden can achieve his goal are the agencies responsible for the mission.

“One hundred and twenty-five thousand refugees resettled in this [next] this year is not realistic, ”says Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, director general of the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, one of nine organizations tasked by the government with responding to the needs of people fleeing war or persecution.

“Our refugee resettlement has been on life support for a few years,” says Vignarajah. Seventeen of his agency’s 48 resettlement sites have been closed due to budget cuts to the US government’s refugee program. Any rapid expansion in refugee admissions will therefore depend on a dramatic turnaround.

“It’s about reopening offices that have been closed, rehiring staff that we have lost, and regaining crucial institutional knowledge,” Vignarajah says. The staff who were made redundant, she said, represented decades of experience.

Refugee resettlement work is carried out family by family. Each case typically requires a dozen or more volunteers and social work professionals and takes several years.

A family fleeing the war

In Newark, Del., Pathy and Acastela Mulema were admitted to the United States in 2018 from a refugee camp in Ghana, where they had fled after a civil war erupted around them in the Central African Republic.

They arrived penniless with limited English language skills and weighed down by the emotional and physical scars of what they had endured.

Their nightmare began in March 2013, when anti-government rebels took control of the county capital, Bangui. Pathy was at home with the couple’s two daughters, aged 5 and 6, when a rebel fighter came to the house. He told his story recently, sitting with his wife on a bench in the courtyard of their apartment.

“He cut my head off here and here,” Mulema said, showing a long scar on his temple. “Blood has come all [over] my face. I left. I have forgotten everything. “Unconscious, Mulema was unable to protect her daughters, who disappeared. His wife Acastela that day was visiting her sister.

“The rebels come, start shooting the gun,” she recalls. “Boom. Boom. Boom. A big one.” Acastela and her sister went to a local hospital, where they found Pathy, but not their daughters. As the fighting raged throughout the city, it was out of the question to look for it.

“No coming home,” says Pathy. “From the hospital, we leave and we run away.” At that time, they had no idea whether their daughters were alive or dead.

Along with other refugees, the Mulemas traveled to Ghana. The refugee camp was administered by the United Nations. They spent five years living in miserable conditions with little or no shelter. Another daughter, Victoria, was born in the camp.

“Sometimes no food, only water,” Acastela recalls. “If you are sleeping you have to watch out for snakes.”

“And the insects,” Pathy adds. “Scorpions.

Welcomed in the United States

UN officials, hearing their story, approved the relocation of the Mulemas, and they were ultimately approved to enter the United States. The designated local sponsor to receive them was Jewish Family Services of Delaware, an affiliate of the organization HIAS (formerly known as the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society).

“They come with maybe two suitcases,” says Rosi Crosby, the senior Jewish family services staff responsible for the mulemas. “They get into a van, and that same evening we take them to their apartment, which is fully stocked, fully furnished.”

However, the family’s resettlement work had only just begun, given the provenance of the mulemas.

“You can imagine them arriving at the apartment,” Crosby says. “There are so many questions.” How do you flush the toilet? How do you use the dishwasher? How do you use the microwave? How do I lock my door? Who are my neighbors? What happens in an emergency? “”

As a sign of the interfaith nature of refugee resettlement work, Jewish Family Services of Delaware has partnered with a local Christian church, Calvary Baptist, to welcome the Mulema family. Over the next three years, a dozen church volunteers helped the mulemas cope with the new challenges they faced.

“We had some people in charge of transporting the family to their doctor’s appointments,” says Marcia Williamson, a Baptist member of Calvary who coordinated the volunteer effort. “We had a team that could help them examine the documents that entered the house. We had other people who were available to take them to the grocery store and take on some of those day-to-day responsibilities.

Jewish Family Services found an apartment for the mulemas, ensured its furnishings, and gave the family $ 3,600 as a one-time grant. Between this help and the assistance of the Baptist volunteers of Calvary, the Mulemas had practically all their needs met.

“They give you a phone. They give us money. They give us clothes, food,” Acastela said. “They show us everything. How to take the bus. If you need help, call them.”

It was only after arriving in the United States that the mulemas learned that their eldest daughters had indeed survived the war and were themselves in a refugee camp. They are now waiting their turn to join their parents in the United States. The slowdown in refugee admissions has delayed the process.

Mission of faith pending

Of the nine agencies charged by the US government with refugee resettlement work, six are faith-based. All are motivated by a scriptural imperative to welcome the stranger, and because the work relies so much on charity and volunteers, local congregations play a vital role.

Given the amount of work required to resettle a single refugee family, however, the prospect of a dramatic and sudden increase in refugee admissions is hardly achievable, largely because the infrastructure for refugee resettlement is growing. has been eroded over the past four years. Trump allowed fewer than 12,000 refugees to enter the country last year, the lowest number in the history of the U.S. refugee program.

In the United States, about one in three resettlement sites have closed. Delaware Jewish Family Services have been told they will no longer be assigned refugee families.

“They continued to serve people who had already arrived, but they were no longer able to serve new business,” says Mark Hetfield, president of HIAS. “It’s technically called ‘zero’.”

“The Trump administration has really done serious damage to the infrastructure of the refugee program,” Hetfield says. “Plus, of course, the pandemic has imposed serious restrictions.”

A renewed government commitment to refugee admissions alone is not enough to bring the program back to full force. Landlords wishing to rent below the market or traders wishing to sell at a discount must be contacted, or new ones must be found. Faith communities that have been left out in recent years will need to be revitalized.

The United States was founded as a nation of ideals, with an almost religious obligation to welcome the tired and the homeless. The country has already honored its commitment. He is now challenged to do it again, as difficult as it may be.

In Newark, Del., There is not much capacity available to accommodate new refugee families.

“For me, it’s hard to imagine helping more than one family at a time, just with the size of our congregation,” says Pastor Corey Fields of Calvary Baptist. His church, he says, has everything it can manage to meet the needs of the Mulema family.

“Our church would probably have a hard time doing more now,” he said. “But I’ll say this: there are many other churches that need to do their part.”

Eva Tesfaye, member of NPR Kroc, contributed to the writing of this article.

