



As the UK’s economic outlook brightens, UK Treasury holders are experiencing their worst quarters in at least 20 years, contrasting with the eurozone, where more sputtering recovery from the coronavirus crisis will help maintain asset value.

The global bond market struggled extensively in the first three months of 2021, with U.S. Treasury bonds at the center of the market storm. However, the sale was also serious in UK debt, which fell 6.5% in terms of gross returns, with the worst performing record in 2000, according to the Bloomberg Barclays Index.

Debts issued by Germany, France, Italy and Spain, the largest eurozone economies, performed better with losses ranging from 0.5% to 3%.

UK debt prices fell as the rapid launch of the coronavirus vaccine gave investors more confidence on the path to economic recovery. Traders are beating expectations that the Bank of England will have to cut key policy rates below zero, and if faster growth leads to stronger inflation, the narrative shifts to focus on when policymakers should raise rates from historical lows. Done.

This is in stark contrast to last year, when many countries’ debts also increased as central banks around the world flooded the market with unprecedented stimulus measures.

“The golden power of 2020 is over. This is a market lacking as a global investor,” said Theo Chapsalis, UK interest rate strategy director at NatWest Markets, referring to betting on debt. “We corrected the mother pig yield and the mother pig [German] Bund.”

Analysts are expecting further US bond-led reflation transactions to take place, and Gekt’s performance will worsen as Europe faces a different trajectory due to economic uncertainty and central bank involvement.

The benchmark 10-year gold leaf yield rose 0.56 percentage points this quarter to 0.76%, the opposite of the price decline. This has resulted in the widest difference in yield between gold and bunds at around 1.1 percentage points since the fall of 2019.

German Bunds and other eurozone bonds were strengthened by the European Central Bank, which was strengthened this month to support the eurozone debt market to prevent rising borrowing costs against the backdrop of a slow recovery in Europe.

Faced with a dark outlook, the ECB has accelerated bond purchases to curb rising yields, which Central Bank Chairman Christine Lagarde said “may turn into an early tightening of financing conditions for all sectors of the economy.” .

Meanwhile, the BoE has followed in the footsteps of the U.S. Federal Reserve, keeping policy instruments intact and upgrading growth forecasts. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said last week that the rise in gold leaf yields coincided with a “changing economic outlook”.

In the UK, the demand for gold has weakened since January as investors concluded that negative interest rates were not written on the card, and debt supplies from excessive government borrowing overflowed. The resolution of the Brexit process has removed another support for gold from investors seeking protection against uncertainty.

“Safe demand is easing in the market very quickly before easing in some eurozone markets,” said John Wraith, UBS’ head of UK interest rate strategy.

Some investors expect reflation to appear differently in the EU, where the economic outlook is more uncertain. Several countries, including France, Italy and Germany, have recently had to step up containment rules to prevent third-party infections, and the EU has struggled with delays in vaccination.

“Europe is already going a different path,” said Frédérique Carrier, Head of Investment Strategy at RBC Wealth Management. The EU’s fiscal stimulus is less compared to the economy than in the UK and will be “slow down” over five years from the end of this year, she added.

If the economic recovery lived up to expectations, the gloomy period of gold money would do more for the UK and other UK assets. “There are many rebounds in the UK economy, such as higher sterling and higher returns,” said Jim Caron, portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

But investors may be too preoccupied with the enthusiasm for a stronger economic outlook, said Mike Riddell, portfolio manager at Allianz Global Investors. He points to a sharp rise in market-based inflation expectations as a sign that investors are pricing with high levels of optimism about growth.

The rosy economic situation, analysts point out, is susceptible to shocks that could be caused by stumbling blocks in vaccination programs, new Covid-19 strains, or sub-world-class growth.

“It can be said that prices are close to the best scenarios over the coming months,” Wraith said.

