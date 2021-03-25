Several Washington Bald Eagles injured as species prepare for return to United States





The number of eagles has quadrupled over the past decade, increasing the potential for harmful encounters with people.

Bald eagle populations are rebounding, according to a new report, although several raptors have struggled around Puget Sound in recent times.

On Monday, a Washington State Patrol Soldier recovered an injured bald eagle on SR 16 near Port Orchard after being struck by a car. The eagle was taken to the West Sound Wildlife Sanctuary on Bainbridge Island, where it is still in poor condition, called guarded condition.

I wasn’t sure how it was going to turn out, but it’s not so good for the guy, said Fawn Harris, hospital manager and education coordinator. But at least he’s comfortable, he’s not in pain, and he’s doing his best to make the best decisions for the most humane care of the patient.

It wasn’t the only injured eagle incident this week. On Sunday, an injured bald eagle was picked up by a WSP soldier on I-5 in Seattle and taken to the PAWS Wildlife Center in Lynnwood. Unfortunately, the eagle did not survive, PAWS said.

In late February, another bald eagle was found sitting on the grass near Alki Beach in West Seattle and taken to PAWS. This eagle recovered and was successfully released by the rescue in mid-March.

She has been spotted in West Seattle several times since her release, said Jeff Brown, PAWS wildlife naturalist. It has been ringed with a visual identification strip which is easier to read with binoculars. We rely on public observation to track the banded birds. “

He asks anyone who sees an eagle or banded raptor to report it to reportband.gov.

PAWS said it treated 28 injured eagles last year, the most in many years. It is not known why this is increasing, the rescue said. The West Sound Wildlife Refuge said it sees around 20 to 30 bald eagles per year.

And a majority of those cases are animals that are struck by cars and involved in some type of collision, Harris said.

Bald eagles have made a remarkable comeback in the United States, where the symbolic bird of nations is dangerously close to extinction.

In 1963, before Endangered Species Act protections and the ban on the pesticide DDT, known pairs of nesting bald eagles dropped to just 417.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service released a report on bald eagles, which found 316,700 bald eagles in the lower 48 states, and within that, 71,400 breeding pairs. This is a 4.4-fold increase from 2009, the agency said.

Today’s announcement is truly a historic conservation achievement. Announcements like ours today give me hope. I believe we have the opportunity of a lifetime to protect our environment and our way of life for generations to come. But we will only accomplish great things if we work together, US Home Secretary Deb Haaland said in a statement.

Bald eagles were removed from the endangered species list in 2007, and the monitoring plan was approved in 2009. They are still protected under federal law by the Environmental Protection Act. bald eagle and golden eagle and the Migratory Birds Treaty Act.

By some estimates, 100,000 breeding pairs in the United States in 1782, when it was adopted as a national symbol. Bald eagles thrive in Washington and are a relatively common sight in trees above streams and fishing.

But even as the population recovers, Harris said these recent incidents in Washington reminded us to keep a close watch on iconic birds. She asks drivers to be careful, as bald eagles are opportunistic scavengers and will eat road kills that put them in danger. She also asks people to be careful about litter being thrown on the roads (but not to throw litter anyway) and think: if this will attract small rodents, it will attract raptors.

I think the biggest human impact on bald eagles right now is just keeping in mind that they are in the area, their populations are bouncing back and we have to coexist with these animals, he said. she declared. And one of the things we can do to help them is to be aware of our waste.

If you encounter an injured eagle, Washington Fish and Wildlife asks that you contact a certified rehabilitator (instructions here) or contact these wildlife agencies.

If you discover a dead eagle, call the US Fish and Wildlife Service office in Redmond (425-883-8122) as soon as possible. Further instructions are available here.

