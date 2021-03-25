A portrait of American linguistic diversity, in sound and sign





Kweti, two, three, four.

This is how a version of the generative work A Counting begins: different voices, each saying a number in a multiplicity of languages ​​in this case, Lenape, Polish, Tagalog and English creating a sort of chorus. counting up to 100.

Produced by artist Ekene Ijeoma and his group Poetic Justice at MIT Media Lab, A Counting is an ongoing participatory project that invites people to call and register up to 100. These recordings are turned into audio and video portraits , with portraits specific to the city. editions for New York, Houston, Omaha and St. Louis, so far, as well as a national version.

Last week, coinciding with National Deaf History Month, the group issued a call for entries for a national sign language edition. People can now register signing up to 100 in any sign language; the videos will be remixed and stitched.

As more and more people participate in all versions of A Counting, each will continue to develop, not in one video, but in several. Using custom software, the recordings are mixed and sequenced in real time. (Even if the languages ​​change, however, one thing remains static: one is still spoken in an Indigenous language.)

A Counting was originally born to Ijeomas with the US Census in mind. The census has historically distorted the linguistic and ethnic diversity of the United States, Ijeoma said in a telephone interview. As people of color we were not counted as a whole, and when we were counted it was used against us. I started to think about what it would mean to count as a whole in a way that uses everyone’s voice.

So, Ijeoma started asking people to count to 100 a statistic set and collect their votes. People can call (844) 959-3197 to register, or for the sign language version, visit a-counting.us/sign to register via an integrated video platform.

Everyone will be heard or seen, Ijeoma said, adding that the artwork would constantly evolve into a more holistic representation of society.

