



500 million Sukuk issued with a maturity of 5 years

Strong demand from investors in the Middle East, Asia and the UK

Issuance raises the UK’s reputation as an open international financial center.

Sukuk, worth 500 million Islamic bonds, has been sold to investors based in the UK and major Islamic financial hubs in the Middle East and Asia.

The UK issued its first sovereignty Sukuk in 2014, issuing Sukuk as the first country to leave the Islamic world and solidifying its position as the center of Islamic finance.

This second Sukuk offering is more than twice the size of the first issue, increasing the market supply of high-quality Sharia-compliant liquid assets and supporting the development of Islamic financial products in the UK.

Prime Minister Exchequer Rishi Sunak said:

It has an ambitious plan to make the UK the most open and dynamic financial center in the world.

The launch of the second sovereignty, Sukuk, has cemented Britain’s position as a leading global hub for Islamic finance outside the Islamic world.

Strong investor demand for this Sukuk has achieved good prices for taxpayers and will help develop relationships with Islamic economies around the world.

This second issuance has driven high-quality global demand with a total of over 625 million orders, and has been sold to various high-quality institutional investors around the world.

Sukuk’s return (equivalent return), which expires on July 22, 2026, is set at 0.333%, equivalent to a 1.5% return on gold leaf until July 2026.

Like the first problem, the second sovereign, Sukuk, will use the al-izara structure that is widely used in the market. This is supported by rental income from several government-owned central government assets. Today’s issue is settled on April 1, 2021 and is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Additional information

Sukuk is a financial certificate similar to a bond that adheres to Islamic financial principles.

The Al-Ijara structure uses assets (in this case government assets) to create a regular income stream that is used to pay an agreed rate of return to investors instead of interest payments that are inconsistent with Islamic principles.

