US sanctions companies supporting Burmese military after coup





Myanmar’s military checkpoint is seen on the way to the congress precinct in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on February 1, 2021.

Stringer | Reuters

The Treasury Department has issued new sanctions against holding companies that financially support the Myanmar military.

The sanctions follow increased efforts by the Burmese military to isolate its citizens and quell their desire to protest last month’s coup, which toppled the democratically elected government and arrested its leaders.

The sanctioned companies, Myanmar Economic Holdings Limited and Myanmar Economic Corporation Limited, support the military through various channels.

According to Executive Order 14014, “All property and interests in the property of the aforementioned entities (MEH, MEC) that are in the United States or in the possession or control of United States nationals are blocked,” which essentially prohibits any transaction related to the aforementioned companies.

Myanmar Economic Holdings, or MEH, has business interests ranging from banking, construction, and mining to agriculture, tobacco, and food. The Treasury Department said that “MEH shareholder data shows profits are routinely distributed to the Burmese military, including those responsible for widespread human rights violations.”

The Myanmar Economic Corporation Limited, or MEC, has commercial links with the telecommunications sector “as well as with companies that supply natural resources to the military and operate factories producing goods for the military.” , notes the same press release.

The United States is imposing the latest sanctions in concert with the United Kingdom, which is expected to announce similar action against MEH on Thursday, the State Department said in a note.

“These sanctions specifically target the economic resources of the Burmese military regime, which is responsible for the overthrow of the democratically elected government of Burma and the continued repression of the Burmese people,” the memo reads.

Leaders of the United States, India, Australia and Japan, among others, have pledged to restore democracy to the nation of Myanmar. The United States has also called on China to use its influence over Myanmar to force the military to restore civilian rule.

