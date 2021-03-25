UK bank fraud hits new record





Online scammers took advantage of the epidemic to buy a record 475 million pounds last year to UK consumers using fake text about the Covid-19 vaccine, containment fines, and missing parcel delivery.

According to data released by banking industry agency UK Finance, money lost by “approved fraud” in which customers unknowingly sanction payments to criminals has increased by 5% per year.

Here, “most fraudulent” increased 94%, with criminals pretending to be trusted organizations tricked the public at nearly £97 million.

Scammers have used pandemic-related fears to trick victims into breaking up with personal information, usually through fake texts and emails that are used to gather information.

Common examples at UK Finance included links to fake websites for vaccination, or fines for breaking lockdown rules. The rise in online shopping has encouraged criminals to do their homework by targeting shoppers with fake messages about missing courier deliveries and disguised as software providers.

Investment fraud accounted for the highest percentage of approved fraud losses, with more than £135 million lost due to increasingly sophisticated tricks involving cloned websites of investment providers and private banks. UK finance has increased the proliferation of crypto scams over the past year, and some victims have persuaded them to come up with more money after receiving “returns” on their original investments.

Banks and financial providers were able to return 43% (£269 million) of approved fraud losses to victims. This is more than 3/4 of the amount returned in 2019 when voluntary industry regulations on reimbursements were introduced.

The code promises to refund the “innocent victims” of elaborate fraud attempts, but not all banks and payment providers have signed up for it, and UK Finance has acknowledged that there are inconsistencies in how the code is applied.

“There is a growing concern of online and technology-based fraud that bypasses banks’ advanced security systems and uses digital platforms to directly target victims and trick them into providing money or information. From UK Finance.

“We are taking steps to ensure that our online platform protects our customers by blocking fraudulent ads from search engines, removing fake profiles from online dating websites, and dealing with fraudulent content on social media with the government’s upcoming online safety legislation. I urge you to take it.

The bank was even more successful in preventing authorized scams from paying accounts without client permission, hitting nearly £7 per £10 of blocked scam attempts in 2020.

Losses each year fell by 5% to £783.8 million, preventing the banking industry from losing £1.6 billion.

Card Payment Criminals demolished more than 700 social media accounts related to financial scams last year, of which more than 250 were owned by criminals recruiting “money mules” to launder criminal proceeds.

Earlier this month, it was found targeting unemployed young people who allowed criminals to use counterfeit online job ads to break the law and use their bank accounts to launder payouts in exchange for cuts.

Evidence is emerging that criminals can use “Mule accounts” with banks and payment providers that are not part of the voluntary code to receive stolen money. This makes it more difficult for authorities to recover funds.

