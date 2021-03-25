‘Yes or no?’ US lawmakers get carried away by Big Tech’s responses to disinformation





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – In their first appearance before Congress since Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, executives at Facebook, Google and Twitter were questioned by U.S. lawmakers whether their platforms carried a share of responsibility in the riot: yes or no?

Social media have been widely accused of amplifying calls for violence and spreading disinformation that contributed to the Jan.6 attempt to violently overturn the election results.

Only Twitter Inc CEO Jack Dorsey answered yes to the question, but said the larger ecosystem needs to be considered. Sundar Pichai, chief executive of parent company Google Alphabet Inc, said the company still feels a sense of responsibility, but it is a complex issue.

Facebook Incs CEO Mark Zuckerberg said his company is responsible for building efficient systems. He also said the rioters and former President Donald Trump should be held accountable.

Lawmakers have widely criticized the platforms’ approach to bogus or dangerous content. All three companies have taken steps to tackle disinformation, but researchers have shown that it is still widely present on platforms.

We fled as a mob desecrated the Capitol, the House floor and our democratic process, said Democratic Representative Mike Doyle, who questioned CEOs on their responsibility. This attack and the movement that motivated it started and fed into your platforms, he added.

The hearing was virtual, but advocacy group SumOfUs erected cutouts of the three CEOs disguised as January 6 rioters on the National Mall near the Capitol. One showed Zuckerberg as the QAnon Shaman, a shirtless rioter wearing horns.

At the joint hearing, held by two subcommittees of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, lawmakers also questioned leaders about the proliferation of COVID-19 and misinformation about vaccines and expressed concerns concerns about the impact of social media on children – including asking questions about Facebook’s plan. to create a version of Instagram for kids.

Your business model itself has become the problem and the days of self-regulation are over. It’s time for us to legislate to hold you accountable, said Democratic Representative Frank Pallone, chairman of the Energy and Trade Committee.

Some lawmakers are calling for Section 230 of the Decency of Communications Act, which protects online platforms from liability for user content, to be removed or reorganized. There are several Democrats’ legislative acts to reform Section 230 that are circulating in Congress, although progress has been slow. Several Republican lawmakers have also separately pushed to do away with the law altogether.

In written testimony posted on Wednesday, Facebook argued that Section 230 should be redone to allow companies immunity from liability for what users put on their platforms only if they follow best practices in removal of damaging material.

Pichai and Dorsey said during the hearing that they were open to some of the changes to Facebook’s proposal. Pichai said there were good proposals. Dorsey agreed with some of Zuckerberg’s suggestions, but said it would be difficult to distinguish between small and large services.

Republicans on the panel also criticized the tech giants for what they see as efforts to stifle conservative voices.

Trump was banned by Twitter for inciting violence around Jan.6, while Facebook has asked its independent supervisory board to comment on whether to ban it permanently. He is still suspended from YouTube.

At one point in the hearing, Dorsey appeared to get frustrated and tweeted? with a poll asking Twitter users to vote yes or no. There were over 40,000 votes cast in about 30 minutes.

Reporting by Diane Bartz in Washington and Elizabeth Culliford in New York; Additional reports from Nandita Bose in Washington and Paresh Dave in Oakland, California; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall and Lisa Shumaker

