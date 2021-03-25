What is killing bald eagles in the United States?





Bacterial colonies of the cyanobacterium A. hydrillicola growing on a leaf of the invasive aquatic plant H. verticillata. Credit: Susan Wilde

Bald eagles, along with other wildlife, have succumbed to a mysterious neurodegenerative disease in the southern United States since the 1990s. New research from Martin Luther University in Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) in Germany and the University of Georgia in the United States identifies the cause of these deaths: a toxin produced by cyanobacteria that grow on invasive aquatic plants. The problem is potentially exacerbated by the herbicides used to control these plants. The results were published in Science.

In 1994, bald eagles died en masse in the US state of Arkansas. Animals were losing control of their bodies and holes were growing in their brains. A previously unknown neurodegenerative disease called vacuolar myelinopathy (VM) has been identified. “The origin of the disease was a complete mystery,” explains Professor Timo Niedermeyer of the MLU Institute of Pharmacy.

Later, American researchers found that not only eagles were affected, but also their herbivorous prey. Scientists have discovered a link with an invasive aquatic plant (Hydrilla verticillata) that grows in freshwater lakes in affected areas. However, there were still lakes with the aquatic plant where the disease did not manifest itself. In 2005, Susan B. Wilde, professor at the Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources at the University of Georgia, identified a previously unknown cyanobacterium on the leaves of Hydrilla verticillata, which appeared to be the cause of the disease. It turned out that vacuolar myelinopathy only occurs in places where cyanobacteria colonizes the invasive plant. She called the “killer eagle that grows on Hydrilla” bacteria: Aetokthonos hydrillicola.

“I came across a press release issued by the University of Georgia and was fascinated by these findings because I have been working with cyanobacteria for years,” says Niedermeyer. He had samples sent, grew the bacteria in the lab, and sent them back to the United States for further testing. But the tests came back negative: the bacteria in the laboratory did not induce the disease. “It wasn’t just the birds that were going crazy, so were we. We wanted to understand that,” says Niedermeyer. Once again, he had colonization sheets sent to him. Steffen Breinlinger, a doctoral student in his research group, then used a new imaging mass spectrometer to study the composition on the surface of the plant’s leaf, molecule by molecule. He discovered a new substance that only appears on the leaves where cyanobacteria grow, but which is not produced in cultivated bacteria.

His research into the chemical structure of the isolated molecule showed that it contains five bromine atoms. “The structure is really spectacular,” says Breinlinger. The properties are unusual for a molecule formed by bacteria. And they explain why the toxin did not form under laboratory conditions. Standard culture media in which cyanobacteria grow does not contain bromide. “We then added bromide to our lab cultures, and the bacteria started producing the toxin,” says Breinlinger. Wilde and his colleagues tested the isolated molecule in birds, and finally, after nearly a decade of research in the Wilde and Niedermeyer laboratories, they had proof: the molecule triggers VM. According to the name of the bacteria, the researchers call their discovery etokthonotoxin, “poison that kills the eagle.” “Finally, we not only caught the murderer, but we also identified the weapon that bacteria are using to kill these eagles,” says Wilde.

A research group participating in the Czech Academy of Sciences study also found sections of DNA containing genetic information for the synthesis of the new molecule. The reason why cyanobacteria form the toxin on aquatic plants in the first place, however, has not yet been investigated. One of the herbicides used to control the invasive aquatic plant could play a crucial role in the appearance of VM: it contains bromide and therefore could stimulate the production of toxins.

Neurological disease has not yet occurred in Europe and there have been no reports of toxin-forming cyanobacteria.

Researchers identify, name poisonous cyanobacteria that kill bald eagles. More information: S. Breinlinger et al., “Cyanobacterial Neurotoxin Causes Vacuolar Myelinopathy”, Science (2021). science.sciencemag.org/cgi/doi… 1126 / science.aax9050

Provided by Martin-Luther-Universitt Halle-Wittenberg

Quote: What is killing bald eagles in the United States? (2021, March 25) retrieved March 25, 2021 from https://phys.org/news/2021-03-bald-eagles.html

This document is subject to copyright. Other than fair use for private study or research purposes, no part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for information only.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos