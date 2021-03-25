Thousands of British companies lose to easing business rates





Business bill easing was rejected after thousands of British companies promised to legislate to halt appeals against property tax claims due to an outage during the coronavirus crisis.

The government said on Thursday it would allocate £1.5 billion for business interest rate cuts for businesses affected by the Corona 19 epidemic outside of the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors.

The sector was awarded business fee holidays by ministers as the UK closed last spring.

Companies eligible for a £1.5 billion discount on business rates include vendors in the retail, hospitality and leisure industries, some of which have suffered great disruption during the epidemic.

The 1.5 billion pounds will be distributed according to which sector has suffered the most, the government said.

However, we have added legislation to exclude business bill reduction claims from companies that have appealed for bill reductions because the epidemic represents a “significant change in circumstances”. Appeals in the UK are made to the main agency, the Valuation Office Agency.

The government said 170,000 companies have demanded easing of their business fees due to a significant change in the situation. But real estate broker Colliers said more than 400,000 companies have initiated an appeal process for their bills.

As the Covid-19 restrictions hit virtually all commercial real estate in the UK, claims that companies should cut the bill have multiplied, the government added. [material change of circumstance] Rule”.

Allowing claims on these grounds “can provide a significant amount of taxpayer assistance to businesses that can operate normally during the pandemic and benefit disproportionately in certain areas such as London,” the government said.

Business rates are based on a “evaluable value” that is calculated every five years based on the property rental value and a multiplier that rises each year due to inflation.

The government has said that market-wide economic changes to property values ​​such as Covid-19 will only be considered in the next interest rate revaluation.

John Webber, head of business rates for real estate broker Colliers, strongly criticized the government’s announcement as a “surprising reaction.”

Jerry Schurder, head of business rates for real estate consultant Gerald Eve, described the government’s move as “another exposed attempt by the Treasury to get positive headlines without getting involved in any matter at all.”

He said the £1.5 billion reduction in business interest rates is only 7.5% of potential claimants’ annual debt, “it’s completely inadequate and will come very little to address the pandemic’s impact on companies’ ability to pay. Bills”.

Schurder added, “The distribution of aid will be delayed for a few more months because funds cannot be used until the legislature enacts a new bill, and businesses will have to jump over the hoop to prove their needs.”

