US prisons resume allowing visits to inmates, with additional precautions against coronavirus

State prison systems across the United States have begun allowing visitors for the first time since the start of the pandemic, presenting challenges for institutions wishing to balance much-needed contact between inmates and their families with the need to limit the spread of Covid-19 in one. of the hardest-hit populations of nations.

California, Texas, Ohio, Michigan, Delaware and Louisiana have either started allowing tours again in recent days or are planning to restart them in the coming weeks.

Even when most were closed to visitors, prisons across the country suffered from numerous major coronavirus outbreaks, with nearly 660,000 cases and nearly 3,000 deaths in all, according to a New York Times database.

Facilities prepare for the resumption of visits with additional security protocols including social distancing and temperature checks. There will also likely be a lot of awkwardness and long silent stares, prisoners, relatives and experts said.

Family visits are what keeps prisoners motivated, not to mention sanity, said Craig Haney, professor of psychology and expert on prison segregation at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

There will be some socially awkward interactions, and even more than a little initial social anxiety, Dr Haney said of resuming visits. And some relationships will have changed. The children are a year older and have grown up without the limited personal contact they once had with their incarcerated parent. Relations will have to be reestablished on a somewhat different footing.

After California resumed allowing in-person visits on April 10, Michelle Tran plans to visit her husband, Thai Tran, at Avenal State Prison for the first time since March 8, 2020.

I’ll be there, Mrs. Tran said she told her husband. I need to see you’re still real you know I know it sounds crazy to see you’re not virtual you are real. I need to see your face. And that’s what I need. I need to see my husband.

Lamont Heard, 43, incarcerated at Lakeland Correctional Center in Michigan, said he had had mental health issues because he had not seen his family.

I’m not evolving, Mr Heard wrote in an email. Feeling like you are being ignored, rejected, left out and cut off. It makes me feel lonely and I come out of a deep depression. But a visit takes it all away.

