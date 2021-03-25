This electric vehicle startup has become the largest British company in history.





I have a question here. What is the largest public market listed by UK companies?

Well, it will definitely be Deliveroo at the end of March. You can even mutter yourself. $12 billion is the price tag. Or, if it’s not a labor arbitrage business, it’s probably The Hut Group, which was listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2020, valuation of nearly $6.9 billion.

But those with long memories will remember the insurance company Standard Life, which was listed in 2006 with a market value of 8.3 billion dollars. That same year, credit scoring expert Experian rose more than $2 billion and went public for $10.5 billion.

However, you will remember that Granada Media was worth $11.4 billion when it went public in the summer of 2000.

So that’s the winner, right?

wrong.

At the US market open an hour ago, London-based before-profit electric van manufacturer Arrival merged with a special-purpose takeover vehicle, CIIG Merger Corp, and went public on NASDAQ. In the process, it raised $660 million.

But it’s not a nut bit. What’s the business value of the clock hitting 9:30 a.m. EST? $13.6 billion.

Yes, I read it correctly. Billion with “B”. Not only that, according to Dealogic’s data, it’s a UK company listing record.

You may not have heard of the arrival, so here is a brief explanation. Founded in 2015 by a former Russian politician named Denis Sverdlov, the business is one of many electric vehicle startups aimed at success in the field of profitable commercial vehicles.

In the funding round led by Hyundai and Kia Motors last year, the company’s value was 3 billion euros.

However, unlike some competitors, there are orders. At the end of January, UPS ordered 10,000 vans at the destination and offered the option to get the same amount back in 2024. Avinash Rugoobur, a former self-driving cruise executive, currently the president of Arrivals, said FT has an additional 6,000 orders. Backlog.

Industry insiders expect commercial vehicles to supply electricity more at once than passenger cars. This is because fleet operators win at low operating costs and operate vehicles on fixed routes with known mileage.

Arrival is differentiated by the concept of a “micro factory” that allows you to open a new manufacturing plant within 6 months compared to 2-3 years, the typical lead time for traditional automakers. This allows production to move where customers want it, which can be important for politically sensitive operations, such as part of a US Postal Service contract if certain bids are resumed.

It’s a good story of course. But a story worth nearly 14 billion dollars? According to investor data, Arrival aims to generate $14 billion in revenue in 2024. 2022? It’s only a billion dollars. This is a significant leap forward for businesses that are expected to just start production at the end of this year. And, as you know, building a car is difficult.

In a few years, you’ll have a chance to look back on Arrival’s very candid mental values ​​and say, “Wow, do you remember?” However, it is one of the most trusted areas for current EV manufacturers. Who knows?

For now, let’s enjoy this piece of British financial history being written thanks to the speculative enthusiasm across the Atlantic.

