Biden wants Mexico to accept migrant families entering the United States





Thousands of families, mostly from Central America and Mexico, have flocked to the US border in recent weeks hoping to be allowed to stay. Currently, the majority of families entering the United States have been allowed to stay here despite the administration’s insistence on evicting all families using a public health order imposed at the start of the pandemic by the United States. former President Donald Trump.

The reason families have been allowed to stay in the United States, officials said, is that Mexico is not always willing or able to receive them. Biden has said he expects that to change.

Were in negotiations with the President of Mexico. I think I was going to see this change, Biden said. They should all go home.

Bidens’ words worried Lee Gelernt, deputy director of the ACLU’s Immigrant Rights Project, who said he hoped Biden had misspoken.

At the start of the president’s term, the Biden administration asked the ACLU to negotiate with them and put their case on hold, arguing that the eviction of families using Title 42 that the public health authority Trump was initially citing of the pandemic was illegal. The ACLU initially agreed to negotiate for 28 days, but when that expired this week, they agreed to a 10-day extension. But, unless the administration clarifies Bidens’ comments, the ACLU could return to court at the end of the 10 days or even sooner, Gelernt said.

It goes without saying, [Bidens comments] are not compatible with good faith negotiations on reducing or ending the use of Title 42 to evict families, Gelernt told POLITICO,

If we want to have a humane policy, we must allow people to seek asylum, especially children and families who come to flee danger, added Gelernt, lead lawyer in the Title 42 case.

If the case goes ahead, the courts could decide to prevent Biden from using Title 42 to deport families at the border.

During the press conference, Biden repeatedly defended his administration’s immigration program and handling of the current situation at the border amid mounting criticism from Republicans and some Democrats over the growing number of migrants attempting to to enter the United States.

Against a common accusation from his GOP critics, Biden made it clear that his steps to end some Trump-era policies were necessary and did not influence migrants to come now.

I make no apologies for shutting down programs that did not exist before Trump became president and that have had an incredibly negative impact on law, international law, as well as human dignity, said Biden.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas last week warned that the United States is on track to encounter more individuals at the southwest border than we have in the past 20 years. But Biden noted Thursday that the majority of migrants arriving at the border were almost immediately deported.

One of the main challenges of the Biden administration is to open up more space to house unaccompanied children arriving at the border. More than 5,000 migrants are detained by customs and border protection and thousands more are in shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services while waiting to be matched with an approved sponsor, figures show from the Department of Homeland Security and the HHS.

