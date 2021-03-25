British Police Deploy 683 Officers In Schools Targeting Some Poor Areas | Race in education





More than 650 police officers work in British schools, and many police are deployed in poor areas.

Depending on the legal issue of the issue disproportionately affecting black and minority students, that number could be revealed as two police officers across the country review the role of police officers in schools.

The activities of school police officers are often known as Safer School Officers (SSOs), and range from contact points for teachers to more intensive interventions such as the search and surveillance of children suspected of being gang members.

Police say SSOs play an important role in keeping children safe, but activists and charities warn that their presence risks criminalizing youth, can exacerbate inequality, and create an atmosphere of low expectations and hostility.

Introducing the police to the school threatens to endanger your child’s education by criminalizing your child at a very young age. The school is no longer a safe haven, and a space where they feel they can get help, said Dr Remi Joseph-Salisbury, an instructor at the University of Manchester and co-author of a report on the presence of police in the school.

Details of the police deployment were disclosed in a request for freedom of information to all British police. They found that 23 troops employed 683 officers focused solely on the school.

In 2020, Metropolitan Police said they would review the role of police officers in schools under legal issues raising concerns that they could disproportionately negatively affect students from BAME backgrounds. Avon and Somerset agreed to conduct an equality assessment of the use of SSO in response to similar legal issues.

Met employs the largest number of school police officers in the UK. Evidence presented to the Interior Committee shows that the number of SSOs in London has nearly doubled to 357 over the past decade.

Met commissioner Cressida Dick said he wants the 2019 SSO to be inserted into the school’s DNA.

The Met even used data on the number of children deprived to choose a school first to get more intensive intervention from the Guardian. In the capital, police liaisons are provided at all schools, but first schools are usually assigned a dedicated officer.

The list of indicators used by the police to select priority schools provided by the Met to Guardian included the provision of free school dinners (as an indicator of social deprivation), GCSE achievement rates, school-related criminal data, and ongoing absences. level.

Norfolk Constabulary also revealed that the number of children in the Pupil Premium grant and the number of children assigned by social workers were examined.

In Bristol, 31.4% of children attending schools with police officers were eligible for free meals, which was higher than the proportion of local authorities of 22.7%.

In some areas, such as Wales, executives were nominated to provide educational programs to almost all schools and support cases if needed, but they were not based in one school. Elsewhere, it was used by Avon and Somerset Police to target a much smaller number of schools, such as Bristol, who assigned one officer each to seven schools.

Joseph-Salisburys Report, Decriminalize the Classroom: A Community Response to Police in Greater Manchesters Schools, announced last year in response to plans for at least 20 additional police officers in Greater Manchester by charity Kids of Color and Northern Police Monitoring Project . School in one semester.

In interviews with teachers, youth and parents across Greater Manchester, they discovered that the police had a detrimental effect on BAME students.

Joseph-Salisbury spoke of his experience of stealing from a school canteen. He fears that such behavior will now become criminal.

When I was 17, I was stealing from a kiosk, and the principal handled it and I missed a few football matches, so I continued my studies, but if I had a police officer, I would automatically become a criminal act, he said.

A spokesman for Met said SSO’s primary priority is to keep London youth safe by preventing and detecting crimes affecting the school community.

It also includes encouraging positive life choices and providing opportunities for transition. Early intervention has been shown to be very effective. MPS [Metropolitan police service] We believe that safer school partnerships are of great value to all students, as well as the school and the wider community in which they belong.

The spokesman said the SSO has participated in a number of youth relief programs, including support for rugby and football teams, developing anti-knife crime videos, and working with youth clubs.

A spokesman for the Norfolk Constabulary said: Safe school officers interview students and principals, their primary role is to help children and youth receive the right support they need for development and provide early intervention when needed. Help me stay away from crime.

However, a study by London lawmaker Sian Berry found no clear relationship between the number of SSOs in each London borough and the decline in juvenile crime between 2011 and 2015.

The first dedicated school police officers were introduced in the 1960s, but their use expanded significantly during the New Labor era as part of the Tony Blairs Street Crime Initiative.

Secondary school teacher and vice president of the National Education Union Manchester, Vik Chechi-Ribeiro, wrote that police stationed at the school brought more children into contact with the criminal justice system. He said young people would move from school to student referral departments, secure schools, juvenile criminal institutions (if half of the prisoners are black and ethnic minorities), and finally to jail.

Sir Michael Wilshaw, former Chief Inspector of Ofsted, the principal of a secondary school in Hackney, London, told The Guardian that he was not entirely against the idea of ​​police at school, but that he often found the assigned police officers inadequate.

I sometimes felt the problem was that some of the officers sent to the school were not suitable for the school environment. We need energetic and energetic officers who truly take care of these kids and are properly trained, he said.

It can be a good thing to make students and staff feel safer, but it should all be appropriate. Schools should always try to check the facts of misconduct before asking the police to talk to their children.

The National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) said it is working with educational charities PSHE Association and London School of Economics to assess the role of police in the classroom. The report, which will be released later this year, will focus on the experiences of young people who have experienced policing in schools and colleges.

Chief Bodyguard Jo Shiner, head of NPCC for Children and Adolescents, said: We are aware of concerns raised by some communities and charities about the role of police in schools. The focus of the assessment is on education to build trust and trust between youth and police.

A government spokesman said the deployment of the police was an operational decision by the police and a matter of individual schools.

