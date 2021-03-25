British diplomacy masks private anger in EU and Covid vaccine row | World news





British government officials are concerned that despite a joint statement that the two sides will work together, the conflict with the EU over the supply of vaccines could continue for months.

From a phone call from Boris Johnsons to Foreign Minister Dominic Raabs, a cautious lobbying has been put on the boundaries of this week’s NATO meeting, with a significant amount of senior government time and energy to tackle this issue. Is being invested.

Public mood music soothes a joint statement released Wednesday that pointed to the need for a win-win solution for both sides, but personally, there is a boiling rage.

The government was particularly outraged by media reports that 30 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine were allocated to the UK in an Italian warehouse raided by police. The company insisted that they were directed towards developing countries or the EU itself.

One government source suggested there was a move to sweep the anti-Astra Zeneca mob and treat the company as a victim of politician failure.

Health secretary Matt Hancock clarified his frustrations on Wednesday. Responding to the comments of EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton that Britain is involved in vaccine nationalism, he bluntly told the Financial Times. Our contract exceeds their contract. It is called contract law. It’s very simple.

Johnson would also have missed out on his true feelings when he told his lawmakers earlier in the week that it was greed that confirmed that the vaccine was being developed and released very quickly in the UK.

But openly, London’s language has been largely diplomatic because of fear of the potential consequences if the EU decides to stop supply.

In fact, neither has received as many doses as initially expected. AstraZeneca has proposed that it can supply 30m to the UK by September 2020. For example, more than the total number of Pfizer and AstraZeneca jabs administered to the public so far after six months.

The remarkable success of the UK launch means that there have been few complaints from the government, but EU leaders have found themselves needing to explain for themselves why the vaccine program has started an unstable start while dealing with a third virus.

However, with the potential need for booster jabs in the fall and with supply chains connected across borders, ministers are desperately aware that some kind of agreement must be reached with the EU when debate resumes after this week’s European Council meeting. It’s an ongoing problem. One government official said it could last for months.

On Downing Street, there is less anxiety over India’s disruption in supply and more compassion for the situation in Delhi. Lord Lister, former Chief of Staff of the Johnsons and a trusted fixer, was dispatched. In part, it paved the way for the Prime Minister to plan a visit to India next month and secure the 5 million goodness the government expected to receive.

They were part of the 10 million-unit order, half of which was already sent before the Indian government in Delhi decided to prioritize domestic supply as cases soared. The UK believes it is a matter of when or not the release of the remaining 5m dose.

Whitehall officials stress that the government’s plan to open the economy will be on track even if vaccine supplies are sluggish in the coming weeks. They are based on being vaccinated by people in their 50s or more by mid-April.

The government is also looking for ways to boost domestic production and is eagerly awaiting the arrival of US-made modders or vaccines, which are expected sometime next month.

