Total COVID-19 cases in US exceeds 30 million as death toll exceeds 545K, 2 new states top 1M cases FOX23 News





Despite vaccine deployment efforts gaining traction across the country, the total number of coronavirus cases in the United States surpassed 30 million on Thursday, just a year after intermittent restrictions came into effect across the country. country to slow its spread.

According to a Johns Hopkins University tally, the US 30,021,447 cumulative cases still account for about a quarter of the more than 125 million cases worldwide, while virus-related deaths among Americans have increased to 525,541, or about 19% of the nearly 7.8 million cases worldwide. COVID-19 deaths recorded to date.

President Joe Biden on Thursday pledged to facilitate the administration of 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of his first 100 days in office, doubling the original target he set for himself in December and reached earlier this month before having served two full months in office.

Meanwhile, the pace of new COVID-19 infections in the United States has slowed significantly from the plateau with around 1 million confirmed cases on average every five days for much of December and January. According to the Johns Hopkins tally, it took 17 days for the most recent 1 million cases to go up and 83 days to go from 20 million cases to 30 million. In comparison, about 53 days have elapsed between the 10 million and 20 million milestones.

Ohio and Pennsylvania, however, have joined the ranks of individual states confirming at least 1 million COVID-19 infections, according to the count.

According to the latest figures:

California has confirmed more than 3.6 million cumulative cases, resulting in nearly 58,000 deaths.

Texas has confirmed nearly 2.8 million cases, resulting in nearly 48,000 deaths.

Florida has confirmed more than 2 million cases, resulting in nearly 33,000 deaths.

New York has confirmed more than 1.8 million cases, resulting in nearly 50,000 deaths.

Illinois has confirmed more than 1.2 million cases, resulting in more than 23,000 deaths.

Georgia has confirmed more than one million cases, resulting in nearly 19,000 deaths.

Ohio has confirmed 1,004,670 cases, resulting in more than 18,000 deaths.

Pennsylvania has confirmed 1,002,269 cases, resulting in nearly 25,000 deaths.

Thirteen other states have reported at least half a million cases, including North Carolina, New Jersey, Arizona, Tennessee, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, Virginia, Missouri, South Carolina, Alabama and Minnesota. Meanwhile, 13 other states have reported less than half a million cases but over 300,000 cases, including Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Maryland, Utah, Washington, Iowa, Arkansas, Mississippi, Kansas, Connecticut, and Nevada.

