US plans strategy to push back ChinaExBulletin





Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the United States was clear “with its eyes clear on the scale of the threat posed by China.” Susan Walsh / AP .

rock legend Susan Walsh / AP

Susan Walsh / AP

When Gina Raimondo assumed her role as Secretary of Commerce less than a month ago, she inherited a long list of things that needed her attention: among them, the 2020 census, which was delayed by several months, and a trade war that the Trump administration started with. China.

Now, the Biden administration must determine whether it should continue the fight or end it. China aims to become “the first nation in the world,” President Biden told reporters on Thursday at his first press conference since taking office, but said “it will not happen under my watch.” .

Raimondo says the start of the Biden administration marks a new chapter in U.S. relations with Beijing.

“What you saw at the end was a haphazard approach to dealing with China and tariffs in general,” Raimondo said in an interview with All Things Considered.

Right now, she said, President Biden is focused on “developing a comprehensive strategy to protect American workers, level the playing field for American businesses and, frankly, push back against China, including the behavior threatens our security and prosperity and our values. “

“We are very clear on the scale of the threat posed by China and we are ready,” she said.

The current trade war includes higher tariffs on steel and aluminum from China, which have helped American companies in these industries.

But other US makers Whirlpool and Harley-Davidson, for example, have complained that tariffs have increased their costs and reduced profits, which Raimondo acknowledges.

“A lot of automakers or consumer companies say it made it more difficult,” she says, adding that she plans to revisit the process to allow tariff exclusions to help US companies that use them. . raw materials.

Another area Raimondo focuses on is technology and how China’s behavior threatens US national and economic security. One way to counter this is to invest more at home, Raimondo says. Semiconductors, for example, is an industry where Raimondo says the United States has fallen behind. “We need to invest in more manufacturing in America and more technology in America,” she said.

In order to compete with the China that Raimondo calls “a defining feature” of the Biden administration, the United States will also need to mend allied relations that were severed during the Trump administration, she said.

“You cannot put to sleep the damage President Trump has caused by alienating some of our allies,” Raimondo says.

The Commerce Secretary spent her first few weeks in office speaking with her counterparts in Europe, Canada and Mexico.

“They are wide open to the message of, it’s a new day in America and we want to renew these alliances,” she said.

Elena Burnett and Courtney Dorning produced and edited the audio interview.

