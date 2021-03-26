US-British trade negotiations miss key deadline in Washington





The UK faces additional setbacks with negotiators trying to miss a key deadline for hopes of signing a trade agreement with the United States, which is considered one of Brexit’s main commodities, to quickly pass Congress.

Trade negotiators were competing to negotiate with Congress before the end of this month, but they will miss the opportunity to apply a “fast track” bill now known as the Trade Promotion Authority (TPA), which will threaten the more difficult parliamentary passage. Hill.

According to those familiar with the negotiations, the deal is pending as the new Biden administration has decided to focus on dialogue with the UK on resolving long-term Airbus-Boeing disputes related to aircraft subsidies.

The U.S. Trade Representative made it clear this month that a resolution of a 16-year dispute between the U.S., U.K. and the European Union is needed to address the issues posed by new entrants to the aircraft sector in China. Beijing has made it a priority to break the global duopoly of Airbus and Boeing, which has dominated for decades.

Once the trade deal is finally agreed, it will now be presented to Parliament with no prompt protection provided, and there is a risk of being bogged down by a dispute, or UK officials may wait for a new TPA to be negotiated.

The TPA is a U.S. law that governs the process of passing trade transactions through Congress and sets important principles in U.S. trade policy.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai © REUTERS

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai’s office said Monday that it had discussed her “in-progress review” of US-UK trade negotiations with British Trade Minister Liz Truss.

British officials are now pessimistic about being able to pass the U.S. Congress without receiving many amendments from legislators representing U.S. agricultural states, which could significantly slow the passage of the deal. Trade rules on agricultural and food standards were one of the most controversial parts of the U.S.-British talks.

But one Truss colleague said that the absence of a TPA cover “doesn’t blow everything out of the water.”

Nasim Fussell, former Senate Republican’s chief trade advisor, said passing a trade deal without a TPA would be “although not impossible” “a difficult order in this environment.”

Truss’ team said this week’s discussions with Tai and the Secretary were “positive”, including the idea of ​​a “mini-deal” addressing tariffs on whiskey exports, which are part of a widespread dispute over aircraft subsidies.

recommendation

Truss still believes that free trade is possible. “If the political will is on both sides, it can be done,” said Truss aide. “Mood music is pretty good for things like whiskey tariffs, the World Trade Organization and China’s reforms.”

Brexit pro-politicians in the UK have long pointed out a trade agreement with the United States as one of the great advantages of leaving the EU. Key figures in the Donald Trump administration promised earlier last year that the US-British trade agreement was the “top on the list” of priorities.

However, the new administration made it clear that trade deals are not a legislative priority, but instead focus on the domestic economic agenda.

White House reporter Jen Psaki said there is no set schedule for completing the US-UK negotiations in January. The administration’s “first priority” is to combat the coronavirus and provide economic aid to Americans, she added.

