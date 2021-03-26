Cayard Takes Head of Underachieving US Olympic Sailing Team, WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio





SAN DIEGO – (AP) Paul Cayard competed in the Americas Cup and the Olympics, and was the first American skipper to win one of sailing’s toughest challenges, the Whitbread Round the World Race.

One of the most accomplished sailors in the Americas, Cayard now faces another daunting task: guiding the underperforming U.S. Olympic sailing team as the new executive director.

The United States has won just one sailing medal in the last two Olympics combined, a surprising result for a country that once dominated the podium. The Americans failed to win a medal at the 2012 London Games, their first shutout since 1936. They avoided a second straight shutout in 2016 thanks to Caleb Paine, who won bronze in the Finn category.

Cayard only takes four months before the rescheduled Tokyo Games, but says a turnaround will take much longer. His long-term goal is to dominate the podium at the Los Angeles Games in 2028.

It will be a steep hill. But then again, the satisfaction is proportional to the slope of the hill, Cayard said in a telephone interview. If we do, it will be a very satisfying achievement.

Cayard said the United States has the talent and that just wasn’t fair to what happened in the recent Olympics.

America deserves to fight Great Britain, Australia and New Zealand, not 10th place. This is my main motivation, and I was close to the Olympics, he said.

The United States has won the most Olympic sailing medals in history, 60, but the well-funded Britons quickly fell to less than two and lead the Americans to gold, 28-19.

Cayard was a replacement at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, when the Americans won three gold and four silver. The worst we did in ’84 in any of the seven classes was money, Cayard said. The guys who got the money felt bad, because all we got was gold and silver.

He competed in the Star class in Athens in 2004, finishing fifth.

The 61-year-old Cayard feels at the point in his life where he can put all of his varied experiences together and do something good with it.

I like projects. And LA 2028 is a great goal post, he said. I think seven years will still be tough to do, but it’s a realistic goal post and it’s very convenient, because well once again we’re back in Los Angeles where we dominated in 84.

We must all come together and give the Americas the best they can. And if we do, why shouldn’t we be the best country in the world?

Cayard had been a volunteer member of the United States Olympic Sailing Committee for the past four years and said there was a systemic problem with the organization and funding. We’re never really going to get anywhere if we don’t deal with some really big issues, he said.

Cayard said the US Olympic effort needs good organization, money, technology, and training sailors in the concept of elite athletics.

In the United States of America, we have it all. We have it all, but we have failed to apply it in a coordinated and impactful way, he said. It’s pretty clear to me what we need to do and I hope to rally the support of many to make it happen.

Cayard said that until 1992 Olympic sailing was to bring your own, which meant sailors bought their own boats, crewed, developed their training program, and paid their own travel expenses.

When everyone was playing bring yours we were the best, Cayard said.

He said that changed in the 1990s when countries like Britain began to rely on government funding.

They’ve had enough and a lot of these countries have gotten professional in their organization, in their funding and just provided a much better support system for their athletes, Cayard said. It’s not that they have better athletes, it’s just that they have trained them better and we haven’t. Still playing, bring your own. You just rely on the athletes to find out.

Cayard said he spent $ 250,000 of his own money on a two-year campaign leading up to the 2004 Olympics.

He said that a real 470 campaign would now cost $ 250,000 per year.

Cayard wants to build a proper training base at Long Beach, the venue for the Los Angeles 2028 Games. And he said it would cost $ 75-80 million to get to where he wanted to be in 2028. By comparison, the New York Yacht Clubs American Magic spent around $ 150 million on the last Americas Cup and was the first challenger to be eliminated. , without having won a race.

The San Francisco native is a seven-time world champion, has competed in seven Americas Cup campaigns and has been around the world twice, including winning the Whitbread Round the World Race now the Ocean Race in 1998. He was Rolex Yachtsman of the Year in 1998 and was inducted into the National Sailing Hall of Fame in 2011.

Former US Olympic sailing manager Malcolm Page, who won two gold medals for Australia, was sent off in September 2019.

