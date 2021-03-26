



China sanctioned British organizations and individuals for lies and misinformation about Xinjiang after Britain imposed sanctions on human rights violations in western China.

In a statement, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it had sanctioned four groups and nine people, including former Conservative leader Ian Duncan Smith and the Conservative Party owning the Human Rights Commission.

Others included Conservative Congressman Tom Tugenhadt (Chairman of the Committee for Foreign Affairs Selection), Nus Ghani and Tim Loughton; As well as David Alton, a member of the lord. Helena Kennedy QC, lawyer Geoffrey Nice, and Chinese scholar Joanne Nicola Smith Finley were also included in the list. The legal entity included the Chinese Research Group, the Uyghur Court and the Essex Court Chamber.

Under the sanctions, targeted individuals and immediate family members were banned from entering Chinese territory, and Chinese citizens and institutions would be banned from doing business with them, he added.

The move is retaliation for a series of sanctions imposed on Beijing by the United States, the EU, the United Kingdom and Canada, citing human rights violations against Uighur Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. China has already applied retaliatory sanctions against the EU.

Activists and UN human rights experts say at least 1 million Muslims have been detained in camps in Xinjiang. Western activists and leaders accuse China of using torture, forced labor, and infertility laws.

China has repeatedly denied all charges of abuse and said the camp offers vocational training and is needed to fight extremism. China is firmly determined to defend the country’s sovereignty, security and development interests and warned the British side not to go wrong, the Chinese ministry said. Otherwise, China will firmly take further action.

Retaliation from Beijing was expected after British ambassador to China Caroline Wilson was summoned this week by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs to hear solemn statements about British sanctions imposed on Muslim minority detention. China’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Jingang said after the talks, China will take appropriate action in response.

China opposes the EU immediately after the Foreign Relations Commission imposed sanctions on four of the same Chinese officials and the Public Security Bureau of Xinjiang’s production and construction group on Monday.

China has been warned in advance that the bloc will act soon, so it may have prepared countermeasures in advance. In contrast, there were no prior warnings that Britain would end resistance to sanctions against human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

With Reuters

