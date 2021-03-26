Why the US dollar continues to rise, defying the 2021 trade consensus





Mark Wilson / Getty Images

The US dollar did not get the memo.

A weaker US dollar, thanks to trillions of dollars in fiscal stimulus, an accommodating Federal Reserve determined to let the economy and inflation heat up, rising public debt and double government budgets and international trade deficits, was the consensus call to come in 2021.

Instead, the US currency appreciated against its main rivals at the end of the first quarter, the euro EURUSD, + 0.14%, falling to a year-to-date low on Thursday, trading near $ 1.1775. The ICE US Dollar DXY Index, + 0.25%, a measure of the currency against six major rivals, peaked more than four months at 92.92 on Thursday and has rebounded 3.2% so far this year after the 6.7% drop in the 2020s.

The dollar’s unexpected resilience has implications for other assets. A weaker dollar was seen as a boon for US stocks and, more so, for international stocks. A weaker dollar should also help boost emerging markets. It was also expected to provide tailwind for booming commodities.

So why is the dollar rising instead? At the top of the list, analysts said, Europe was struggling to roll out COVID-19 vaccines. An increase in infections and new and prolonged lockdowns of activities in several European countries are weighing on the economic growth expectations of the euro area, translating into a weakness of the once robust euro.

The dramatic divergence in European and US growth expectations is a legacy of mismanagement on this side of the Atlantic and will leave scars on market prices, said Kit Juckes, a London-based macro-strategist at Socit Gnrale. , in a note.

According to consensus forecasts, euro area GDP growth in 2021 will be 1.5% slower than in the United States, a relative deterioration of 3% since last September and 2.2% since the end of 2020 This gap must at least stop widening before its sure to resell the dollar, Juckes wrote.

At the same time, a strong US economic performance could lead to a divergence in monetary policy, as the Fed is ready to start tightening monetary policy relatively faster than the European Central Bank. This could see the pace of the dollar’s appreciation accelerate this year, analysts John Shin, Ben Randol and Athanasios Vamvakidis of BofA Global Research wrote on Tuesday.

A sharp pullback in global equities and other assets considered risky would likely add to the dollar’s strength, given the currency’s traditional role as a safe haven during times of financial market volatility, analysts said.

Sustained global risk appetite, rising expectations of a global recovery, and Fed complacency pose the greatest risks to our constructive view of the dollar, they said. The Fed has been much more effective in its communication than the ECB, keeping the dollar down despite a much worse economic outlook in the eurozone.

Meanwhile, the relationship between the dollar and global stocks and other developed market currencies has changed, said Oliver Allen, market economist at Capital Economics, in a note.

Capital economics

During much of the pandemic, there was a relatively strong relationship, with a weaker dollar translating into stronger global stocks (see graph above). This happened when central banks in the developed world lowered policy interest rates to what they saw as the effective lower bound and committed to keeping them there for a period of time, which meant that the moves Relative interest rate expectations were quite low, Allen explained. As a result, investor risk appetite, which tended to mean a weaker dollar, became the primary driver of developed market exchange rates.

However, the relationship began to crumble earlier this year, as the dollar gained ground even as global equity markets continued to climb, Allen noted. While risk appetite likely continued to influence developed market currencies, it was overwhelmed by soaring US bond yields, which were higher than elsewhere, he said.

Capital Economics expects the dollar to strengthen against the yen and the euro, as bond yields in Japan and the eurozone have the least room for maneuver.

Policymakers seem less willing to accept higher long-term yields and, in the case of the euro area in particular, we think economic recoveries could be disappointing, Allen said.

