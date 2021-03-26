Report reveals power gap at US universities





A protester calls for fairness, justice and human rights for those oppressed by gender.Credit: Joe Raedle / Getty

Women make up only 24% of all top earners in American universities, according to a study by the Eos Foundation. The study, conducted in association with the American Association of University Women in Washington, DC, found that highly paid women are particularly rare at the full and tenure-track faculty level. Although some female faculty members earn salaries well over $ 1 million per year, they are the exception. Among faculty members, the highest paid men are nine to one1 compared to women.

The study gathered salary data for employees, including university, sports, and medical school professors and staff from 93 research-intensive public and 37 private U.S. universities. As far as possible, the researchers identified the ten best employees of each establishment. Although most public universities in the United States are required to publish the salaries of their employees, private universities do not have this obligation, so data for these institutions is largely incomplete. Still, the gender gap at the top is undeniable and pervasive, says study co-author Andrea Silbert, president of the Eos Philanthropic Foundation in Harwich Port, Massachusetts. Women made up 60% of all employees, but only 24% of those with the highest incomes. We need to address the intrinsic notions of who deserves the highest salary, says Silbert. Let’s educate people in a system that reinforces gender bias.

Among the universities where the top ten earners could be identified, only one at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas (UNLV) had more women than men (six to four). UNLV President Keith Whitfield said the university is committed to ensuring fairness in its hiring and promotion practices. We are extremely proud of the contributions women in leadership positions make to UNV, he said.

Ten universities had an equal distribution of men and women in their top ten incomes. These include private institutions such as Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, and Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, as well as the California Public University at Santa Cruz and the University of Minnesota Twin Cities. Six universities have no women in the top ten, including private Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pa., And Florida Public University at Gainesville and the University of Texas at Dallas.

Data gap

Data on ethnicity were less complete and more opaque than data on gender, but the disparities were still evident. Among high income earners whose ethnicity could be determined, just over 4% were African Americans and less than 1% were African Americans. The report notes that women of color are virtually non-existent among the top earners.

The survey found that nearly a fifth of the highest paid employees were faculty members, not provosts, chancellors or other university leaders. These faculty members tend to have a long history of grants, patents, and public attention, Silbert says. And, in this study, 90% of them were men. I call them celebrity teachers, said Silbert. If you want to close the gender gap between the top earners, you have to find a way to get more female professors to the top.

Silbert says the general lack of transparency in private institutions greatly complicated the investigation. Some private institutions provided information and some of the high incomes could be identified through publicly available filings with the US Internal Revenue Service. But for the most part, the gender balance of top earners at private American universities remains a mystery. Transparency is fundamental to solving the problem, says Silbert. She notes that private institutions receive substantial US federal funding, which she believes should mean their salaries are subject to public scrutiny.

Faculty members can use the public salary reports to their advantage, says Joyce Chen, an economist at Ohio State University (OSU) in Columbus. Chen says she negotiated a 20% pay rise in 2017 after a salary data check found she was not being paid as much as her male colleagues in her department. The experience prompted her to take a closer look at her institution’s salaries. She co-authored a 2019 article showing that male tenure-track professors earned 11% more than their female counterparts, even after accounting for factors such as experience and department.

Systemic changes

Chen, who is currently the president-elect of OSU Chairman and Women’s Provident Council, is uncertain whether gender was a factor in her low pay. The problem was certainly not raised during the salary review, when she had to justify a salary increase on the basis of her experience and qualifications. Universities could avoid such negotiations by being proactive on pay disparities, she said. Anyone who makes salary decisions must justify each case where there is a disparity greater than 5% between people of comparable rank, she says. If they can’t justify it, they have to fix it.

The 2020 list of CEOs of America’s 500 largest companies, compiled by Fortune magazine, includes just 37 women, or 7.4% of the total. And according to the most recent figures from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, female CEOs in the United States earned an average of $ 105,300 in 2019, while their male counterparts earned an average of nearly $ 130,800, a difference. of about $ 25,500.

The Eos Foundation report also outlined steps universities can take to reduce the gender gap among top earners, including setting fair criteria, publishing the results of regular audits, and banning questions. on salary history during the hiring process. These questions make it harder for women who are underpaid in their first job to catch up, Silbert says.

While the current system is in place, Silbert says women may need additional negotiation training to get the wages they deserve. But real change, she says, should start at the top. It’s not a good place to work if you bring in two people and give one person more pay because they negotiated for it, she says. It is not a way to run a business.

