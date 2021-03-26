Former UK European Minister Welcomes New Bids to Alleviate Continued Growing EU-UK Vaccine Tensions





The EU claims that a quarter of the more than 40 million doses exported from the EU in the past two months have been sent to the UK.

The UK’s vaccination rates are well ahead of all member states, where some member states, including Belgium, are currently planning another effective lockdown to curb increasing cases.

Late Thursday, an online summit of EU leaders will be asked to consider possible restrictions on vaccine exports outside the EU.

Ahead of the summit, the UK and the EU issued a joint statement on Wednesday that “we want to create a win-win situation and expand the vaccine supply for all.”

“We are all facing the same pandemic and the third wave makes cooperation between the EU and the UK even more important,” the statement added.

Former British European Minister Denis MacShane said the statement should be viewed as an attempt to reconcile the differences between the two sides on the vaccine issue.

On Thursday, a former cabinet minister said on the website, “I’m more interested in the UK-EU joint statement on vaccines in the language of’win-win’ and’cooperation’.” Languages ​​attacking the EU from the minister and pro-Brexit press.

“With the rise of the British House of Representatives, Boris Johnson no longer faces noisy ERG members,” said a former Labor MP. He desperately needs an ongoing and successful vaccine program. It’s stupid to have a big deal with the EU with too many cards.”

He said, “His top priority was in the mid-term major vote on May 6th. [local] election. It makes no sense if the headlines for Brussels cause some delays and problems with vaccine delivery in the UK.”

“I have to say that it’s the first serious joint statement on a friendly agreement between London and Brussels since Brexit sped up.”

“Even so, I must say that Brexit is the first serious joint statement on a friendly agreement between London and Brussels since progress has been made.

Thursday’s Congressional Summit will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccine launch, transatlantic relations with US President Joe Biden who will be part of the meeting.

The EPP Group “welcome” the Commission’s efforts to limit the distribution of vaccines to other vaccine producing countries leaving Europe and is calling for restrictions on supplies leaving the EU.

Leader Manfred Weber said, “Only Europe cannot comply with the rules when our partners with vaccine production facilities put their country and population first globally.”

“In the last few months we have sent 9 million vaccines to the UK, but no vaccine has been received in return. The criteria should be clear. It’s giving and receiving. If the vaccine-producing country doesn’t send the vaccine to Europe, you won’t get it in Europe.”

“Our approach should always be fact-based, with the principle of proportion and reciprocity, but not naive.”

“The infection rate is increasing in 19 European countries. The urgency is very high and we cannot rely solely on the commercial decisions of vaccine producers for our supplies in Europe.”

“The latest news about Italy’s stock of AstraZeneca vaccines shows the extent to which AstraZeneca does not want transparency. We urgently need an explanation from the company, and we look forward to a strong response from the European Commission.”

“We have to do anything to keep our promise that by the end of the summer all Europeans will have a chance to get the vaccine. The credibility of the European Union and the trust of European citizens in our institutions is at stake.”

In addition, ahead of the fictitious EU summit, Greens co-leader Philippe Lamberts said he welcomes the proposed Covid certificate, which will also be discussed on Thursday.

The Belgian member states: “We hope that our society will be able to regain freedom of movement, and we believe that another vacation loss will seriously damage the country’s economy as well as the unity of the monetary union. .”

“A harmonized Covid certificate is a potentially useful tool if it meets critical conditions. First, it must be based on scientific evidence. In particular, vaccination significantly reduces the potential for contamination in individuals. Otherwise, the only thing a certificate can do is create a false sense of safety.”

Second, that certificate will not lead to discrimination and will not create a two-tier society that confronts those who have not been vaccinated and those who have not been vaccinated. Proof of vaccination should be treated the same as a current negative test or detectable antibody.”

Third, waterproofing must be ensured to protect privacy. It is justifiable that public authorities can control the validity of the certificate, but there is no justification to access it, let alone store data about its use.”

“These data are the property of all individuals and are personal medical data that must be maintained. Finally, if used, the scope and duration of the certificate should be limited to travel during the pandemic.”

“More importantly, the real challenge for the EU and its member states is to significantly increase testing capacity and significantly expand vaccine production. We need to avoid conflicts with vaccine nationalism and partners like the UK because manufacturers are unable to fulfill their contract commitments.”

“The best way to deal with a potential delay in supply is for vaccine manufacturers like the EU, UK and Astra Zeneca to come together at the highest level to find a solution.”

