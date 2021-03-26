US faces battle to ‘prove democracy works’ against Chinese autocracy, says Biden





The president pointed out that the United States is facing an unprecedented series of tests, with Beijing posing what could be the most delicate strategic challenge of all.

As global freedoms dwindle, revolutionary technological changes disrupt economies and climate change poses an existential threat, as Moscow continues to challenge the West and an increasingly aggressive Beijing seeks to become – in the words of Biden Thursday – “the most powerful country in the country. World.”

“I predict that your children or grandchildren are going to do their doctoral thesis on the question of who has succeeded, autocracy or democracy, because that is what is at stake,” he said. . “Not just with China. Look around the world. We are in the midst of a fourth industrial revolution with enormous consequences. Will there be a middle class? How will people adapt to these significant changes in the world. science and technology? The environment. How are they going to do that? ”

“It’s clear, absolutely clear … it’s a battle between the usefulness of democracies in the 21st century and autocracies,” Biden said. “That’s what’s at stake here. We have to prove that democracy works.”

‘Stiff and steep competition’

The multi-faceted challenge described by Biden shaped his administration’s foreign policy vision, which Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed this week on an alliance-building trip to NATO Headquarters in Brussels. , where he also presented the competition as a dead end between autocracies and democracies. and has often referred to the challenge posed by China.

One of Biden’s foreign policy goals is to show Americans the importance of global engagement by emphasizing the connection between their prosperity, security, and well-being at home, and the leadership and policies of the Americans. United States abroad. A second goal, which Blinken emphasized last week in Japan and South Korea and this week in Europe, is to restore American alliances and re-establish U.S. global leadership.

Biden, who developed a relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping while they were both vice presidents, said Thursday that Xi “doesn’t have a Democrat with a small ‘D’ bone in his body, but he does. is a smart, smart guy. one of the guys, like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, who thinks autocracy is the wave of the future. “

The clash between the Biden administration and China began with an unusually undiplomatic standoff with Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at a meeting last week in Alaska, when Beijing officials bristled in the face of American criticism of China’s human rights record, economic coercion and aggressive expansion in Asian waters.

On Thursday, Biden presented his own calmer confrontation with Xi, a two-hour marathon phone call in which “we made a few things clear to ourselves.”

Biden told the Chinese leader “that we are not seeking confrontation, even though we know there will be fierce and tough competition” and that “we will insist that China respect international rules, fair competition, best practices. fair, fair trade. ”

Biden told reporters his administration would also make three changes to compete more effectively with China and for the future. First, he said he would invest “in American workers and American science.”

“The future lies in who can, in fact, own the future when it comes to technology, quantum computing, a whole range of things including medical fields,” Biden said, announcing increased investment in medical research and the “industries of the future, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology.”

“We’re going to make some real investments,” Biden said. “China is far over-investing us because its plan is to take ownership of this future.”

The United States will reestablish its alliances as a second step, with Biden ready to host an “alliance of democracies” meeting in Washington, where the countries “will discuss the future” and “ask China to follow the rules.”

Biden’s third step, he said, will be making sure the United States stands up for its values ​​and speaks out against China’s human rights abuses. “America values ​​human rights,” he said. “We do not always live up to our expectations, but it is a system of values. We are founded on this principle. And as long as you and your country continue to violate human rights in such blatant ways, we will go on relentlessly. to get the world’s attention and make it clear, make it clear what is going on. “

Referring to former President Donald Trump, Biden said the United States pays a cost when it does not stand up for its values. “The moment a president walks away from that, like the last one did, is the moment when we start to lose our legitimacy in the world,” Biden said. Trump told Xi he had no objection to the detention camps for Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang province and, according to his former national security adviser John Bolton, encouraged them. Trump denounced Bolton as a “liar”.

In Belgium, Blinken delivered a speech on alliances on Wednesday, emphasizing values, the strength that comes from unity and the need for greater collaboration in areas such as cybersecurity, energy security, health security and protection of critical infrastructure.

In remarks on Tuesday, the senior US diplomat explained why the United States and its Democratic allies must focus on delivery to its citizens at home in order to counter the challenge posed by top-down autocratic countries such as China and Russia.

“There is no doubt that in recent years we have experienced what some have called a democratic recession,” Blinken said in Brussels. “We are seeing countries fall back on some of the fundamental characteristics of democracy.” Blinken referred to a study by Freedom House, an organization that monitors freedom and democracy, and found that of the 40 or so countries that were consistently classified as fully free during the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, “half fell back . ”

Fundamental liberties

“At the same time that this is happening, we are seeing the rise of autocracies that pose a direct challenge to democracies and say, ‘We can do better for our people,'” said Blinken.

“We need to demonstrate not only what our alliances stand for, but also what they stand for, such as the right of all people everywhere to be treated with dignity and to have their fundamental freedoms respected,” Blinken said. “This is where our interest in being trusted allies relates to meeting the needs of our citizens. We cannot build a foreign policy that meets the needs of the American people without maintaining effective alliances. And we cannot. not maintain effective alliances without showing how they deliver for the American people. ”

Acknowledging the severe pressure that democracy and American values ​​have come under in recent years, Blinken added that the main challenge for the United States and its allies is to demonstrate “that, in fact, democracies are better able to deliver what people need and want “.

Biden said Thursday he was not criticizing China for its ambitions.

“China has a global goal, and I am not criticizing it for that goal,” he said, “but their overall goal is to become the first country in the world, the richest country in the world and the most powerful country in the country. the world. ”

“It will not happen under my watch,” the president said, “because the United States will continue to grow and develop.”

