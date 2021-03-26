Taiwan, US to strengthen maritime coordination after Chinese law





TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan and the United States signed their first agreement under the Biden administration, establishing a coastguard task force to coordinate policy, following China’s passage of a law authorizing its coast guards to fire at foreign ships.

FILE PHOTO: The flags of Taiwan and the United States are placed for a meeting between Chairman of the United States House Foreign Affairs Committee Ed Royce and with Su Chia-chyuan, Chairman of the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, Taiwan, March 27, 2018. REUTERS / Tyrone Siu

The new government of US President Joe Biden has taken steps to reassure China-claimed Taiwan that its commitment to the island is solid.

Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to the United States, Hsiao Bi-khim, signed the agreement in Washington on Thursday, her office said in a statement.

We hope that with the new Coast Guard Working Group, the two sides will forge a stronger partnership and together contribute even more to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Acting U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Sung Kim was at the signing ceremony, the office said.

The American Taiwan Institute, which manages the United States’ relationship with the island, said the United States supports the participation and meaningful contributions of Taiwanese on issues of global concern, including security and human rights issues. maritime security.

Taiwan is modernizing its coast guard with new ships, which can be drafted into the Navy in the event of war, as the island faces increasing encroachment from Chinese fishing boats and sand dredgers in Taiwan-controlled waters.

While the United States, like most countries, does not have formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan, it is the island’s largest international donor and arms supplier.

China passed a law in January that, for the first time, explicitly allows its coast guard to fire at foreign ships, raising concerns regionally and in Washington. China has brushed aside these concerns.

Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said on Friday that the new Chinese law had shocked the region and that those with common values ​​should work together to protect the peace.

This unilateral demand for the coast guard to use force will cause great tension and pressure on neighboring countries, he told reporters.

China also has maritime sovereignty disputes with Japan in the East China Sea and with several Southeast Asian countries in the South China Sea.

Report by Ben Blanchard

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos