UK auto production fell 14% in February, worst in 10 years





British auto production declined for the 18th consecutive month in February, according to the latest figures from the Automobile Manufacturers and Trade Association (SMMT).

The UK manufacturer produced 14% fewer vehicles than the same month in 2020. This resulted in a loss of 17,163 units, with production decreased from 122,171 units to 105,008 units, with the weakest performance in February for more than 10 years.

As in last month, the domestic market’s production declined 9,480 units (-34.9%), which was the most impacted. Exports fell by 7,683 (-8.1%), which was relatively modest.

Despite Brexit’s continued logistical and economic impact, the EU remains the UK’s largest foreign car buyer, as more than 50% (53.9%) of exports are tied to Europe, where demand for UK vehicles is relatively high.

This compares to 30.9% of vehicles exported to the United States and Asia. SMMT said that this gap underscores the “importance of harmonious trading relationships with the sector’s largest and closest markets.”

While overall production has declined since February 2020, production of electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and hybrid vehicles has increased by 23,019 units (25.3%), suggesting a rollout of various government initiatives such as introducing a clean air zone and improving EV charger infrastructure. It’s driving more people to consider EV.

This month marks the 1st anniversary of the enforcement of the first pandemic blockade. The pandemic has dramatically damaged UK production of new cars, but SMMT is hoping to recover from auto retailers heading for reopening on April 12th.

Mike Hawes, head of SMMT, said: “In the year the pandemic began, this figure is more evidence of how seriously the coronavirus has had on UK car production. Thankfully, the UK showroom, which is scheduled to reopen on April 12, and vaccinations are underway, and some of the roadmaps to start the economy shine.

“The automotive sector can play an important role in helping the UK step back, support jobs across the country, promote growth, and help the country transition to zero-emission mobility. However, the UK is not isolated from global issues and we still need a stable and secure international market for our automotive industry to thrive.”

