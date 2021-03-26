U.S. National Men’s Team player ratings: Sergino Dest and Brenden Aaronson lead win over Jamaica





continued to prepare for the busy summer by patiently dismantling Jamaica’s familiar foe for a

Thursday in Wiener Neustadt, Austria.

US Player Ratings

Zack Steffen (5.5) Aside from what has become a routine ball game, the Man City keeper was caught overshooting a sharp angle on Jamaica’s lone goal. Steffen made up for it to some extent with a terrible last minute theft.

Reggie Cannon (6) It certainly wasn’t a bad outing, but it was certainly less consistent than we expected from Cannon. His work going forward has only been convincing intermittently and Boavista’s right-back was among the culprits in Jamaica’s scorching goal.

Aaron Long (5.5) Although he made a few good assists at the back, the Red Bulls man also experienced a bewildering hiccup. You can’t do things like allow an attacker to push you back 10 feet on a routine heist game and return the ball right in front of your own area, and Long did both in this one before leave at half-time.

John Anthony Brooks (6.5) Wolfsburg’s back line made a pretty indescribable change, but keeping Jamaica’s rare threats in front of him and simply playing from the back was a lot that night.

Sergino Dest (8) Put simply, Barcelona’s wide back was a class above in this one. Dest kept the team moving throughout their shift, repeatedly opening up spaces for his teammates with his penetrating dribbles. He punctuated the performance with an icebreaker goal designed for the highlight reel.

Kellyn Acosta (7) Full Disclosure: I was pretty dubious about Acosta leaving as Gatekeeper. And I was wrong. The Colorado midfielder was everywhere, acting as a pressure valve on one end and Alex Ring-esque’s possession support on the other. There were times when I was convinced that there were two Acostas there. Can he do this against the best enemies? I don’t know, but it’s worth finding out. He gets rung for missing the setup on Jamaica’s goal, but only lightly because he had broken his hump just to get back cover.

Yunus Musah (6.5) We had another encouraging change from the teenager from Valencia, who seemed to be making decisions a little faster on the ball than the last time we saw him. Musuh might be green, but he looks set to be a real transitional gaming weapon for a decade to come.

Sebastian Lletget (7.5) The designated USMNT glue guy did that job to a tee before he became the insurer with a pair of professional strikes in the waning moments.

Giovanni Reyna (6.5) The problem with the indecisiveness of the Borussia Dortmund phenomenon was apparent early on, but he grew into the game and began to think of the game at speed. Although Reyna was unable to conjure a final product, her ability to disrupt defenses was visible in the last half of his 68 minutes.

Christian Pulisic (6) As with Reyna, Pulisic’s performance was more about dislodging the defense for the benefit of his teammates than producing the big game.

Josh Sargent (6.5) The Werder Bremen striker struggled to make noise against Jamaica’s quick and physical defenders until a nice sliding motion allowed him to take the American winner’s start at the start of the second period.

Coach Gregg Berhalter (7) The boss generally pulled all the right levers to keep the team pointed in the right direction. Using Acosta as # 6 can one day turn out to be a master stroke.

Full Highlights: USMNT 4, Jamaica 0

Submarines

Brenden Aaronson (7) The dedicated transition engine wasted little time making an impact, and had a goal for his troubles after just seven minutes of play.

Chris Richards (6) The young defender looked excellent until one moment he inexplicably left a catch serve to bounce off the American gate.

Nicholas Gioacchini (6.5) It was a slightly awkward start for the Caen striker, but he quickly entered the flood and served a wise pass on Lletget’s first strike.

Antonee Robinson (6.5) It was a solid relief outing for Fulham’s left-back, who pushed the game to his flank and served some tempting crosses into the box.

Luca de la Torre (7) It could certainly be argued that no one increased their US supply overnight as much as De la Torre. He turbo-charged the transition game late and finally got the smart help his research efforts deserved.

Jordan Siebatcheu (-) The forward was limited to a slight header on goal during his eight-minute USMNT debut.

