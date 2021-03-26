UK needs our Covid vaccine, Ursula von der Leyen tells EU leader





Meanwhile, Matt Hancock admitted that there is no guarantee that the Covid bill, approved by the House of Representatives today, will retire within six months.

That’s because Boris Johnson was urged to rethink about the “impossible” covid vaccine passport for the bar. He suggested that he would impose it on private owners.

Michael Gove has recovered from Covid and pointed out that people with “antibodies” could get in.

Read about the six pub vaccine passport minefields that telegram readers have called “bureaucratic minefields”.

As the blockade mitigation progresses, we’ll remind you of what you can and can’t do from March 29th.

Biden doubles US vaccine targets at first press briefing

Joe Biden announced a new vaccination goal for the United States at the first official press conference since taking office. The United States aims to double the number of covid vaccinations within the next 50 days, and follow the press conference after Weiden takes Vice President Kamala Harris to one of his most pressing and politically sensitive tasks. Administration: Resolving the Migrant Crisis on the Southern Border of the United States Analyze whether Josien Sora will make or destroy a vice president.

Presenter Simon McCoy leaves the BBC to join GB News

Simon McCoy announced that he will be leaving the anchor role on BBC News in almost 18 years and will join GB News. Chairman Andrew Neil, via Twitter this afternoon, announced that the presenter will be joining the TV news channel scheduled for release this year. This is the largest since Sky News launched 30 years ago. Mr McCoy became famous for his dry commentary and humor when reading the latest articles. Read his best moments on the BBC.

At a Glance: Coronavirus Evening Briefing Also in the News: Another Headline of the Day

Mohammed Comics Protest | After dozens of protesters gathered at the front door this morning, the teacher who showed the prophet Mohammed’s cartoons to class was suspended from school. The Battle Lee Grammar School in West Yorkshire had to postpone its opening by telling students to stay home while police officers guard the door.

Worldwide: African elephants are on the verge of extinction.

African elephants have been classified as endangered due to increased poaching and habitat damage. The International Union for Conservation of Nature, previously classified as “vulnerable,” said its status was more important than previously thought-the continent’s population is about 415,000 people. Genetic evidence suggests that African elephants fall into two categories, one of which is currently at serious risk.

Thursday interview

