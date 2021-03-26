Yes, passports are generally required to enter the United States with a few exceptions





Outraged posts have recently appeared on social media questioning border crossing requirements in Mexico, the United States and Canada.

“Could someone explain to me why I need a passport to go to Mexico, but they can come here without any documents,” a March 23 report said.

“You need a passport to enter Mexico and Canada, why don’t you need it to enter the United States?” said another from March 20.

The posts were reported as part of Facebook’s efforts to tackle fake news and disinformation on its news feed. (Learn more about our partnership with Facebook.)

According to the US embassy and consulates in Mexico, a passport is required to legally cross the border “in most cases”.

Mexican nationals must present a valid passport when traveling to the United States by air.

But a border crossing card can also be used in place of a passport to travel from Mexico to the United States by land, personal boat, or ferry. Cards are issued only to citizens and residents of Mexico. Applicants must meet the eligibility criteria to qualify and demonstrate that they have ties to Mexico that would require them to return.

U.S. citizens, on the other hand, must have a valid U.S. book or passport card to fly or cross the Mexican border, according to the State Department.

All US citizens traveling overseas must have a valid US passport to board a flight to the US, but there are more options for US citizens traveling to the Western Hemisphere: Canada, Mexico , the Caribbean, and Central and South America.

U.S. citizens entering the United States from the Western Hemisphere by air must have a valid U.S. passport or NEXUS card, which is issued to pre-screened eligible travelers in order to expedite travel when entering the United States. United and Canada.

Citizens traveling by land or sea in the United States must present one of the many documents approved under the so-called Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative, including passports, enhanced driver’s licenses, military identity cards or “trusted traveler cards”. These include the NEXUS card, which U.S. citizens, U.S. legal permanent residents, Canadian citizens, Canadian permanent residents, and Mexican nationals can apply for.

Americans and Mexican nationals can enter Canada without a passport if they have a NEXUS card. And the card can also be used to enter the United States under certain circumstances.

Ultimately, travelers to the United States need something to prove their citizenship, customs and border protection spokesperson Rhonda Lawson told USA Today. This is also true of travelers to Mexico and Canada. In most cases, it’s a passport, but some people can cross borders without one if they are eligible for another travel document proving their citizenship.

We rate this post primarily false.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos