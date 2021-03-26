British Startup Octopus Energy Named Renewable Energy Giant With 3 Billion Contract business





The UK’s fastest-growing energy supplier will soon become one of Europe’s largest renewable energy investors with a value of over 3 billion, bringing green energy to 50 million households in six years.

Octopus Energy will acquire its sister company Octopus Renewables, providing startups with a portfolio of approximately 300 renewable energy projects across six countries capable of powering more than 1.2 million homes.

The fast-growing energy supplier wants to grow its international business to create 50 million Octopus Energy customers by 2027, and plans to expand its renewable energy business to produce as much clean power as it sells.

Octopus Energy has doubled the unicorn status used to describe a young startup worth at least $1 billion after investors rated the company above $2 billion, just five years after it began supplying gas and electricity last year. Achieved.

Greg Jackson, founder and CEO of Octopus Energy, said that by combining a vendor-specific technology platform with Octopus Renewables’ investment expertise, it will create a business that is unmatched on the global arena. He said the deal could change the entire energy lifecycle, make all green electrons a problem, and provide a faster and cheaper green energy transition for everyone.

Boris Johnson visited London’s Octopus Energy headquarters in October. Photo: Leon Neal / AP

Jackson, who owns 7.4% of Octopus Energy’s stake, collected about $155 million (155 million) bills after the company evaluated $2 billion last year, making him one of the most successful green energy entrepreneurs in British corporate history. Has grown.

Chris Hulatt, co-founder of the Octopus Group, which owns the two companies, says there is a tremendous opportunity to leverage the repressed capital to deliver green energy transitions faster than anyone ever imagined.

Octopus Renewables was founded 21 years ago and owns a series of wind and solar projects in the UK, including several rooftop solar assets in Manchester and Birmingham, as well as wind farms in South Lanarkshire and Northamptonshire. Earlier this month, Nest, the UK’s largest workplace pension scheme managing pensions for more than 10 million employees, chose Octopus Renewables to separate it from fossil fuels and then direct an initial amount of $250 million to onshore wind and solar projects. Invested.

Octopus Energys’ ambition to increase its customer base to 50 million homes worldwide includes plans to reach 50 million homes through a custom software platform that leases to other vendors to run its energy supply business.

Octopus has signed contracts with large utility companies in Australia and Japan to use electronic technology software that uses custom algorithms to provide customers with smart renewable energy rates that can integrate household batteries and electric vehicles to make renewable power more affordable. To make it easier to provide.

This technology platform is already in use by 17 million households, including customers from E.ON and Good Energy who already lease technology to run their own businesses. Octopus Energy has also entered the German and US markets.

